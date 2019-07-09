Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp Increases Holding in Analog Devices (ADI); As American Elec Pwr Co (AEP) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Credit Agricole S A Raised Its Stake

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 4118.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp bought 363,346 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 372,168 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.19 million, up from 8,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.89B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $113.29. About 1.58 million shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 14.94% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices Sees 3Q Rev $1.47B-$1.55B; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES SEES 3Q REV. $1.47B TO $1.55B, EST. $1.50B; 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Net $379.8M; 15/05/2018 – SABA EXITED AKS, ADI, SGRY, ORIG, TXN IN 1Q: 13F; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Gross Margin 68.3%, Adjusted Gross Margin 71.3%; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES 2Q ADJ REV $1.51B, EST. $1.47B; 08/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES OUTLOOK POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 09/03/2018 – Analog Devices Prices Offering of $300M of 2.850% Sr Unsec Notes Due 2020, $450M of 2.950% Sr Unsec Notes Due 202; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES 2Q REV. $1.51B

Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (AEP) by 100.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Agricole S A bought 9,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,070 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51M, up from 9,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Agricole S A who had been investing in American Elec Pwr Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $90.36. About 1.26M shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 26.73% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.30% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER SAYS PSO, OIEC,WALMART REQUESTING OKLAHOMA CORPORATION COMMISSION APPROVE PROJECT UNDER TERMS OF SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC – PLAN TO INVEST $17.7 BLN IN CAPITAL OVER NEXT THREE YEARS; 13/03/2018 Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 17/04/2018 – FTC: 20181063: Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V.; AEP III Fiesta AIV, L.P; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER SAYS PSO, OKLAHOMA INDUSTRIAL ENERGY CONSUMERS, WALMART REACHED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT ON PSO’S PROPOSED WIND CATCHER AGREEMENT; 29/05/2018 – Pioneer Equity Income Adds American Electric Power Co; 26/04/2018 – AEP SEES RETURNING EXCESS TAX FUNDS TO CUSTOMERS OVER 10 YEARS; 04/05/2018 – American Electric Power McCellon-Allen Retires as SWEPCO Pres and COO; 24/04/2018 – AEP TO INVEST $17.7B CAPITAL OVER NEXT THREE YEARS IN CORE OPS; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power 1Q Net $454.4M

Since January 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $514,269 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Finemark Natl Bank Tru owns 2,434 shares. 4,080 were accumulated by Alpha Cubed Investments Limited Liability Corporation. Fruth Investment Management reported 12,484 shares stake. Federated Inc Pa has invested 0.11% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Citadel Limited Company reported 2.38 million shares. Natixis holds 0.01% or 20,946 shares in its portfolio. 41,087 were accumulated by Advisors Asset Mngmt. Congress Asset Management Ma invested in 84,528 shares. Daiwa Inc accumulated 16,618 shares or 0.02% of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank & Trust invested in 0.03% or 4,476 shares. Mufg Americas owns 229,015 shares or 0.69% of their US portfolio. Boston Partners holds 0.05% or 353,384 shares. Rmsincerbeaux Cap Management reported 1.48% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Alkeon Cap Management Limited Com has 1.29% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). 12,629 are held by Bbva Compass Retail Bank Incorporated.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold AEP shares while 258 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 246 raised stakes. 352.66 million shares or 1.31% less from 357.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cypress Capital Mngmt Ltd (Wy) invested 0.09% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Crossvault Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Chem Bancshares stated it has 0.24% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Bartlett And Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.01% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Verus Prtn holds 3,350 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Sequoia Fin Ltd Com owns 8,690 shares. Carroll Assoc holds 4,765 shares. Gofen & Glossberg Lc Il has invested 0.01% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Lifeplan Fincl Inc has invested 0.04% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Fifth Third Bancorporation holds 0.04% or 70,571 shares in its portfolio. Blue Chip Ptnrs Incorporated stated it has 13,293 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Eqis Cap Mgmt Inc invested in 0.04% or 6,222 shares. Aspiriant Limited Liability Company reported 3,629 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Prudential Fin Inc invested 0.06% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Principal Finance Gru reported 0.07% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP).

Credit Agricole S A, which manages about $1.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 14,000 shares to 12,000 shares, valued at $992,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) by 40,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,000 shares, and cut its stake in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT).