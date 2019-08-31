Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp Lifted Its Constellium Nv (CSTM) Position by $501,296; As Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Valuation Rose, Advisor Partners Lowered Its Stake

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 2.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp bought 62,662 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The institutional investor held 2.64M shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.27M, up from 2.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $12.04. About 649,984 shares traded. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 6.90% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 15/05/2018 – Park West Asset Management Buys New 3% Position in Constellium; 27/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV CSTM.N : SEAPORT GLOBAL RAISES TO BUY, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $16 FROM $14; 17/05/2018 – Constellium to expand operations in Decin, Czech Republic, to increase casting, recycling and extrusion capacity of aluminium p; 17/05/2018 – Constellium Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q REV. EU1.4B; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q LOSS/SHR EU0.18; 26/04/2018 – Constellium says extension of Rusal deadline good for aluminium sector; 02/05/2018 – CSTM TO SUPPLY ALUMINIUM BODY SHEET FOR MERCEDES-BENZ CLS MODEL; 17/05/2018 – Constellium to expand operations in Decin, Czech Republic, to increase casting, recycling and extrusion capacity of aluminium profiles; 14/05/2018 – Primecap Adds Moody’s, Exits Constellium, Cuts Biogen: 13F

Advisor Partners Llc decreased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI) by 43.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisor Partners Llc sold 7,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 9,447 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $430,000, down from 16,797 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisor Partners Llc who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $50.6. About 5.89M shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 19/03/2018 – Gaming Giants Win Big Data Challenge With Anodot to Keep Millions of Players in the Game; 09/03/2018 – Wumpa Fruit for Everyone! Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Makes Its Way to Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and Steam for the First; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC SEES CY 2018 REV $7,355 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard 1Q Rev $1.97B; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard shares rise after reopening; 14/03/2018 – Activision Blizzard, Inc. vs Game and Technology Co., Ltd. | FWD Entered | 03/14/2018; 23/04/2018 – DJ Activision Blizzard Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATVI); 02/04/2018 – Luminosity Take CWL Birmingham Open Championship; 30/04/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD TO Baa1 FROM Baa2 BY MOODY’S; 03/05/2018 – At 1:05 p.m. ET, Dow Jones ran a few headlines about Activision Blizzard’s quarterly earnings, which were due after the close Thursday

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $4.30 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 89 investors sold ATVI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 644.31 million shares or 2.16% less from 658.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Banking holds 0.16% or 928,755 shares in its portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 6,507 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Bbva Compass Commercial Bank Inc invested in 24,400 shares. 6,000 are held by Barbara Oil. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership, California-based fund reported 144,682 shares. Westpac reported 56,816 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 0.35% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Twin Tree Management Lp invested in 0% or 10,431 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Limited owns 15,259 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Chevy Chase Holdg holds 0.13% or 638,619 shares. At Natl Bank stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Swiss Fincl Bank reported 2.42 million shares stake. Moreover, South Dakota Inv Council has 0.01% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 13,300 shares. Fifth Third Bank invested in 0.01% or 34,988 shares. Mufg Americas Hldg Corporation has 287 shares.

Advisor Partners Llc, which manages about $240.00 million and $779.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc. Class C by 610 shares to 7,842 shares, valued at $9.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 14,589 shares in the quarter, for a total of 143,826 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

