Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp Has Lifted Its Constellium Nv (CSTM) Stake by $1.64 Million; Aristotle Capital Management Holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Has Lowered by $5.13 Million

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 6.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp bought 163,629 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The institutional investor held 2.80 million shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.58 million, up from 2.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $13.9. About 1.12 million shares traded or 5.98% up from the average. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 6.90% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q REV. EU1.4B; 17/05/2018 – Constellium to expand operations in Decin, Czech Republic, to increase casting, recycling and extrusion capacity of aluminium profiles; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM SAYS U.S. TREASURY EXTENSION OF RUSAL SANCTION DEADLINE TO OCTOBER GIVES AMPLE TIME FOR INDUSTRY TO REORGANISE FLOWS; 05/05/2018 – WV MetroSources: Capito visits Jackson County based Constellium; 17/05/2018 – CONSTELLIUM PARIS: CONSTELLIUM TO EXPAND OPS IN DECIN, CZECH; 24/04/2018 Constellium Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q LOSS/SHR EU0.18; 26/04/2018 – Constellium 1Q Rev EUR1.39B; 26/04/2018 – Constellium says extension of Rusal deadline good for aluminium sector; 14/05/2018 – Primecap Adds Moody’s, Exits Constellium, Cuts Biogen: 13F

Aristotle Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 1.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Management Llc sold 46,244 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 3.01M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $336.05M, down from 3.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $384.43B market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $120.23. About 16.26 million shares traded or 37.92% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 14/05/2018 – Cogent Comms Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Sanofi Target Resumed at EUR72 by JPMorgan Cazenove; 21/05/2018 – PDC Energy Presenting at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – JPMorgan Looks Beyond Finance to Hire Tech, Math Grads in Asia; 15/05/2018 – Omnicom Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – Chase and Avios Group Limited Introduce the lberia and Aer Lingus Visa® Signature Cards, Just in Time for Summer Travel Bookings to Europe; 07/05/2018 – JPM’s Ulrich Expects Trade Frictions to Continue (Video); 20/03/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Elects Mellody Hobson to Board of Directors; 10/05/2018 – U.S. Cellular Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 30/05/2018 – J.P. Morgan raises U.S. 2nd qtr GDP view to 2.75 percent

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.74 billion for 12.42 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Aristotle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.10B and $17.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Toray Industries Inc Adr (TRYIY) by 31,098 shares to 482,696 shares, valued at $7.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Erste Group Bank Ag Spons Adr (EBKDY) by 33,109 shares in the quarter, for a total of 516,969 shares, and has risen its stake in Ubs Group Ag (NYSE:UBS).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

