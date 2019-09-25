Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp Has Lifted Its Celgene (CELG) Position; Alpha Security Group (HDS)’s Sentiment Is 1.2

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp increased Celgene Corp (CELG) stake by 16.04% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp acquired 313,096 shares as Celgene Corp (CELG)’s stock declined 3.33%. The Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp holds 2.26 million shares with $208.63 million value, up from 1.95 million last quarter. Celgene Corp now has $69.90B valuation. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $98.62. About 4.52M shares traded or 22.87% up from the average. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 29/03/2018 – Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit against Celgene Corporation; 06/03/2018 – News On Juno Therapeutics Inc. (JUNO) Now Under CELG; 09/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN PHASE 3 TRIAL WAS CONSISTENT; 16/05/2018 – JOUNCE THERAPEUTICS TO PRESENT DATA FROM ONGOING ICONIC TRIAL OF JTX-2011 AT THE 2018 AMERICAN SOCIETY OF CLINICAL ONCOLOGY ANNUAL MEETING; 24/05/2018 – FMI,MRK IN COLLABORATION PACT FOR KEYTRUDA COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC; 02/04/2018 – Celgene Corporation Announces Departure Of President And Chief Operating Officer Scott A. Smith; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination With Keytruda and anti-CD73 at Intl Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS: OPDIVO PHASE 3 SHOWED BENEFIT FOR PRIMARY ENDPT; 03/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Celgene No. 2 exec leaves abruptly; Walmart looks at buying PillPack; 18/04/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Accepts Supplemental Biologics License Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) in Previously Treated Patients with Small Cell Lung Cancer and Grants Priority Review

Alpha Security Group Corp (HDS) investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.08, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. The ratio increased, as 157 active investment managers started new or increased holdings, while 131 sold and trimmed stock positions in Alpha Security Group Corp. The active investment managers in our database reported: 158.66 million shares, up from 155.21 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Alpha Security Group Corp in top ten holdings decreased from 6 to 5 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 27 Reduced: 104 Increased: 105 New Position: 52.

Among 2 analysts covering Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Celgene has $103 highest and $100 lowest target. $101.50’s average target is 2.92% above currents $98.62 stock price. Celgene had 10 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was maintained by Mizuho. The company was maintained on Monday, June 24 by Cantor Fitzgerald.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 97 investors sold CELG shares while 443 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 466.35 million shares or 3.39% less from 482.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sumitomo Life Insur invested 0.28% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Neumann Capital Ltd Liability Corporation holds 6,275 shares. Blackrock Incorporated has 51.61M shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.13% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). 429,376 are held by Gateway Advisers Lc. Alabama-based Associated Banc has invested 0.14% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). San Francisco Sentry Invest Group (Ca) invested in 114 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Liability Com stated it has 60,016 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. 213,200 were accumulated by Vertex One Asset. Riverpark Advsr Ltd Liability holds 39,218 shares or 1.55% of its portfolio. Hikari Pwr Limited owns 0.35% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 35,580 shares. The Japan-based Fukoku Mutual Life has invested 0.03% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Tanaka Cap Mgmt accumulated 2,115 shares or 0.6% of the stock. Tcw Gp Inc reported 15,643 shares. Of Toledo Na Oh holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 4,530 shares.

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc holds 9.77% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. for 587,500 shares. Jana Partners Llc owns 2.74 million shares or 9.22% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Timucuan Asset Management Inc Fl has 7.65% invested in the company for 3.34 million shares. The New York-based Corsair Capital Management L.P. has invested 3.35% in the stock. Ulysses Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 836,689 shares.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc. operates as an industrial distributor in North America. The company has market cap of $6.29 billion. The companyÂ’s Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products. It has a 15.96 P/E ratio. The Company’s Waterworks segment provides pipes, fittings, valves, hydrants, and meters for use in the construction, maintenance, and repair of water and waste-water systems, as well as fire-protection systems; and smart meters, fusible piping solutions, and engineered treatment plant services and products.