Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp Has Raised Its Constellium Nv (CSTM) Holding; 2 Analysts Covering New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ)

Among 2 analysts covering New Residential Inv (NYSE:NRZ), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. New Residential Inv had 6 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. FBR Capital maintained the shares of NRZ in report on Monday, February 25 with “Buy” rating. See New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) latest ratings:

01/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

09/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

30/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

27/03/2019 Broker: Nomura Rating: Buy New Target: $18.5 Initiates Coverage On

09/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

25/02/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $19.25 Maintain

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp increased Constellium Nv (CSTM) stake by 2.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp acquired 62,662 shares as Constellium Nv (CSTM)’s stock rose 2.36%. The Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp holds 2.64M shares with $21.27 million value, up from 2.57 million last quarter. Constellium Nv now has $1.74 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $12.7. About 426,724 shares traded. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 19.91% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 17/05/2018 – CONSTELLIUM EXPANDING OPS IN DECIN, CZECH REPUBLIC; 05/05/2018 – WV MetroSources: Capito visits Jackson County based Constellium; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM – CONTINUES TO EVALUATE RISK OF TEMPORARY SUPPLY DISRUPTIONS AS A RESULT OF U.S. SANCTIONS ON VARIOUS RUSSIAN INDIVIDUALS AND COMPANIES; 02/05/2018 – CSTM TO SUPPLY ALUMINIUM BODY SHEET FOR MERCEDES-BENZ CLS MODEL; 17/05/2018 – CONSTELLIUM PARIS: CONSTELLIUM TO EXPAND OPS IN DECIN, CZECH; 25/05/2018 – Voting Results from Constellium’s 2018 Annual General Meeting; 17/05/2018 – Constellium Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q LOSS/SHR EU0.18; 15/05/2018 – Park West Asset Management Buys New 3% Position in Constellium; 27/04/2018 – Constellium posts Annual General Meeting Materials

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. The company has market cap of $6.48 billion. It operates through Servicing Related Assets, Residential Securities and Loans, and Other Investments divisions. It has a 11.03 P/E ratio. The firm invests in excess mortgage servicing rights on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.59 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 30 investors sold New Residential Investment Corp. shares while 68 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 187.46 million shares or 9.03% more from 171.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Orinda Asset Mngmt Limited Company invested in 12.02% or 310,000 shares. Strs Ohio reported 35,534 shares stake. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.02% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Salem Inv Counselors Inc owns 0% invested in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) for 500 shares. Williams Jones Lc invested 0.02% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Proffitt And Goodson Incorporated invested in 7,584 shares. Tennessee-based Delta Asset Mngmt Lc Tn has invested 0% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Vanguard Incorporated owns 37.40M shares. Utah Retirement holds 75,930 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Swiss National Bank & Trust accumulated 740,805 shares. Blackrock has 24.94 million shares. 390,628 were reported by Aperio Grp Ltd. Advsr Capital Ltd Liability holds 851,012 shares. Stephens Ar has 0.02% invested in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). 562,708 were reported by Parametric Limited Co.

The stock increased 0.35% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $15.6. About 1.66M shares traded. New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) has declined 7.23% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NRZ News: 13/03/2018 MOODY’S AFFIRMS ALTISOURCE’S B3 RATINGS, REVISES OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; 28/03/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT- UNIT ISSUED $425 MLN OF BALANCE OF SERVICER ADVANCE RECEIVABLES, DEFERRED SERVICING FEE BACKED VARIABLE FUNDING NOTES; 21/04/2018 – DJ New Residential Investment Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NRZ); 27/04/2018 – New Residential Invt 1Q EPS $1.81; 22/03/2018 – New Residential Declares a First Quarter Dividend of $0.50 per Common Share; 27/04/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $259.2 MLN VS $235.3 MLN IN THE PRIOR QUARTER; 15/05/2018 – ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS SA-ON MAY 8, UNIT, NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT ENTERED AMENDMENT TO PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED NON-BINDING LOI DATED AUGUST 28; 28/03/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP – ON MARCH 22, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO A FINANCING TRANSACTION – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – New Residential Invt 1Q Net $604.3M

Since February 22, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.26 million activity. Saltzman David bought $236,139 worth of stock or 14,174 shares. 60,000 shares valued at $990,000 were bought by Nierenberg Michael on Friday, February 22. 1,800 shares were bought by Sloves Andrew, worth $29,974 on Tuesday, May 14.

