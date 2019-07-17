Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp Has Lifted By $501,296 Its Constellium Nv (CSTM) Stake; 2 Analysts Are Bullish SPS Commerce, Inc. (SPSC) Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. SPS Commerce had 4 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, February 13 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy”. The stock of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) earned “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Monday, March 18. See SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) latest ratings:

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp increased Constellium Nv (CSTM) stake by 2.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp acquired 62,662 shares as Constellium Nv (CSTM)’s stock rose 2.36%. The Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp holds 2.64M shares with $21.27M value, up from 2.57M last quarter. Constellium Nv now has $1.44 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.12% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $10.57. About 423,176 shares traded. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 19.91% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 27/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV CSTM.N : SEAPORT GLOBAL RAISES TO BUY, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $16 FROM $14; 15/05/2018 – Park West Asset Management Buys New 3% Position in Constellium; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV – CONTINUE TO EXPECT ADJ EBITDA GROWTH IN HIGH SINGLE DIGITS ANNUALLY THROUGH 2020, LEADING TO OVER EUR 500 MLN OF ADJ EBITDA IN 2020; 26/04/2018 – Constellium Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Constellium 1Q Loss/Shr EUR0.18; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q REV. EU1.4B; 17/05/2018 – Constellium to expand operations in Decin, Czech Republic, to increase casting, recycling and extrusion capacity of aluminium profiles; 17/05/2018 – Constellium to expand operations in Decin, Czech Republic, to increase casting, recycling and extrusion capacity of aluminium p; 26/04/2018 – Constellium 1Q Rev EUR1.39B; 17/05/2018 – Constellium Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show

The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $102.87. About 85,957 shares traded. SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) has risen 49.12% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SPSC News: 26/04/2018 – SPS COMMERCE 1Q REV. $59.1M, EST. $57.8M; 26/04/2018 – SPS Commerce Sees 2Q Adj EPS 32c-Adj EPS 34c; 26/04/2018 – SPS Commerce 1Q Adj EPS 39c; 16/03/2018 – SPS Commerce Names Marty Reaume to Board; 26/04/2018 – MSFT PROBING SPS PERFORMANCE DEGRADATION IN NORTH CENTRAL U.S; 16/03/2018 – SPS Commerce Appoints Three New Independent Directors to the Board; 26/04/2018 – SPS COMMERCE 1Q ADJ EPS 39C, EST. 31C; 13/03/2018 Retailers Raise Vendor Supply Chain Acumen with SPS Commerce Online Training Programs; 01/05/2018 – Qumulo Appoints Peter Zaballos as Chief Marketing Officer; 20/03/2018 – SPS Commerce Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

SPS Commerce, Inc. provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.84 billion. It provides solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud product suite that enhances the way suppliers, retailers, distributors, logistics firms, and other trading partners manage and fulfill orders. It has a 66.5 P/E ratio. The firm offers Trading Partner Fulfillment solution, which provides fulfillment automation and replaces or augments an organizationÂ’s existing trading partner electronic communication infrastructure; Trading Partner Analytics solution that comprises data analytics applications to enhance visibility and analysis of clients supply chains; and Trading Partner Assortment solution to manage individual attributes associated with each item a retailer or supplier sells.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $2.60 million activity. Shares for $487,430 were sold by Nelson Kimberly K.. Shares for $2.12M were sold by Frome James J..