Bourgeon Capital Management Upped Schlumberger LTD F (SLB) Holding By $598,861; 0 Analysts Bullish GasLog Partners LP (GLOP)

Among 3 analysts covering GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. GasLog Partners has $27 highest and $18 lowest target. $22.33’s average target is 22.62% above currents $18.21 stock price. GasLog Partners had 5 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, June 25 to “Hold”. The stock has “Hold” rating by FBR Capital on Friday, March 8. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley. See GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) latest ratings:

25/06/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold New Target: $22.0000 Downgrade

20/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

17/04/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $23 New Target: $18 Downgrade

08/03/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $27 Maintain

06/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc increased Schlumberger Ltd F (SLB) stake by 19.79% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc acquired 13,927 shares as Schlumberger Ltd F (SLB)’s stock declined 3.38%. The Bourgeon Capital Management Llc holds 84,292 shares with $3.67 million value, up from 70,365 last quarter. Schlumberger Ltd F now has $45.25B valuation. The stock increased 3.38% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $32.72. About 13.56M shares traded or 32.84% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT ALLOWS SCHLUMBERGER TO BUY UP TO 49% OF EDCL: IFX; 30/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference May 14; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY PRETAX OPERATING MARGIN OF 12.4% VS 11.0% REPORTED LAST YEAR; 05/03/2018 YPF: FULL DEVELOPMENT OF SCHLUMBERGER SHALE JV PILOT BY YR END; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Schlumberger CEO sees more investment needed to meet oil demand; 16/05/2018 – REG-Schlumberger Limited Half-year Report; 21/05/2018 – Energy Voice: Exclusive: Bonuses slashed at Schlumberger as `pricing pressure’ continues – #OOTT; 28/04/2018 – Russia gives tentative nod to Schlumberger’s acquisition of EDC – RIA; 27/04/2018 – Schlumberger no longer seeks control in Russia’s Eurasia Drilling -RIA; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES U.S. DRILLING WORK GROWING IN COMING QUARTERS

Among 6 analysts covering Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Schlumberger has $55 highest and $4100 lowest target. $49.17’s average target is 50.28% above currents $32.72 stock price. Schlumberger had 12 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Friday, March 15 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, June 7. The stock of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Monday, July 22. As per Tuesday, April 9, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 13,985 are owned by Mechanics Bancorp Department. First Trust Advsr LP reported 8,414 shares. Cambridge Advsrs reported 13,740 shares. Cleararc Cap owns 0.27% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 33,609 shares. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans invested in 67,565 shares. Webster Comml Bank N A holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 27,719 shares. Woodstock Corp accumulated 0.98% or 125,115 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs, a Nebraska-based fund reported 32,998 shares. Colony Gp Ltd Liability holds 12,746 shares. 29,173 were accumulated by Aureus Asset Mgmt Ltd Company. Connecticut-based Benin Mngmt Corporation has invested 1.51% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Brinker Cap Incorporated stated it has 0.13% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Riverhead Cap Ltd Liability Corp reported 16,458 shares. Heritage Corporation holds 202,608 shares. Schulhoff And Communication has 0.18% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Changing Sentiment Drive Schlumberger’s (NYSE:SLB) Share Price Down A Worrying 64%? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Schlumberger: It’s Make Or Break – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Schlumberger: Further Weakness Expected – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Baker Hughes vs. Schlumberger – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

More notable recent GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “GasLog Partners Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “GasLog Partners LP: These 8.50% Fixed-To-Floating Preferred Units Have Begun Trading On The NYSE – Seeking Alpha” on November 22, 2018. More interesting news about GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “GasLog Partners LP Announces Election of Director at 2019 Annual Meeting of Limited Partners – GlobeNewswire” published on May 10, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “GasLog Ltd. and GasLog Partners LP Announce Agreement to Eliminate Incentive Distribution Rights – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

The stock increased 1.28% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $18.21. About 145,478 shares traded or 8.20% up from the average. GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) has declined 14.31% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.31% the S&P500. Some Historical GLOP News: 23/03/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS LP REPORTS MULTIPLE NEW CHARTER PACTS; 27/04/2018 – GasLog Ltd. Reports 27.6% Stake In GasLog Partners; 23/03/2018 – GasLog Partners Enters Into Agreements With New Customer for 2 New Charters Plus Options for Additional 2 Charter; 21/03/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS LP ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF GASLOG GIBRALTAR FOR $207; 21/03/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS LP REPORTS PURCHASE OF GASLOG GIBRALTAR FOR; 27/04/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS BOOSTS CASH DISTRIBUTION TO 53C/SHR, WAS 52.4C; 21/03/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS LP REPORTS PURCHASE FOR $207M; 11/05/2018 – GasLog Partners LP Announces Election of Director at 2018 Annual Meeting of Limited Partners; 21/03/2018 GLOG0 – GASLOG PARTNERS LP: PURCHASE OF GASLOG GIBRALTAR FOR; 30/05/2018 – GASLOG – GASLOG PARTNERS’ POTENTIAL DROPDOWN PIPELINE TO INCREASE TO 9 LNG CARRIERS WITH CHARTER LENGTH OF 5 YRS OR MORE DUE TO RIGHT TO ACQUIRE VESSEL

GasLog Partners LP, a master limited partnership, focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring liquefied natural gas carriers under multi-year charters. The company has market cap of $884.58 million. The firm has a fleet of nine LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 149,500 cubic meters, each of which had a multi-year time charter. It has a 13.94 P/E ratio.