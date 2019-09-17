Bourgeon Capital Management Upped Its Weyerhaeuser Co Reit (WY) Stake by $1.58 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Sarasin & Partners Llp Holding in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Has Trimmed as Share Price Rose

Sarasin & Partners Llp decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 5.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sarasin & Partners Llp sold 30,588 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 564,496 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.70M, down from 595,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sarasin & Partners Llp who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $48.98. About 17.01M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in VF; 12/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 26/04/2018 – Ingevity Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 05/04/2018 – Aaron Lucchetti: Exclusive: Wells Fargo laid off several dozen traders and other staffers this week. More cuts may be coming as; 20/04/2018 – Adient Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 19/04/2018 – Dealbook: Wells Fargo Is About to be Hit With $1 Billion Fine: DealBook Briefing; 07/05/2018 – DowDuPont at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by Wells Fargo; 08/05/2018 – Model N Announces Debt Refinancing With Wells Fargo Bank N.A; 11/05/2018 – Tetra Technologies at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co Reit (WY) by 40.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc bought 60,905 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The hedge fund held 212,636 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.60M, up from 151,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co Reit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $27.59. About 3.02 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 09/05/2018 – Weyerhaeuser CDS Widens 12 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 22/03/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co. CDS Widens 8 Bps; 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO SAYS – CONTINUE TO EXPECT FY 18 ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR REAL ESTATE, ENERGY & NATURAL RESOURCES SEGMENT WILL BE APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN; 05/03/2018 Weyerhaeuser Distribution Adds Fiberon® Decking to its Houston and Phoenix Facilities; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Wood Products Revenue $1.309; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Wood Products Adjusted Earnings Significantly Higher Compared With 1Q; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Cash Flows From Operations $136; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q EPS 35c; 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig Eerkes as Chairman of Board to Succeed William Weyerhaeuser; 18/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Distribution will be adding Owens Corning® FOAMULAR® XPS to Select West Coast Markets

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shine Inv Advisory has 3,942 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Destination Wealth Mngmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Hilltop Hldgs owns 20,222 shares. 223,253 were accumulated by Mai Mngmt. Jnba Advsr has 14,930 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. First Bancshares Sioux Falls reported 2.72% stake. Oak Associates Ltd Oh holds 0.36% or 120,952 shares in its portfolio. Us Natl Bank De holds 3.94M shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Maryland accumulated 69,541 shares. Profund Advsrs Limited Liability has 0.31% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 135,968 shares. First Manhattan holds 0.77% or 2.93M shares. Cambridge Invest Research Advisors holds 0.15% or 352,790 shares in its portfolio. Hollencrest Capital Management reported 6,433 shares. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt reported 13.94 million shares stake. Forte Capital Limited Liability Corporation Adv has invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Sarasin & Partners Llp, which manages about $17.00 billion and $5.72B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 73,291 shares to 1.34 million shares, valued at $93.92M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 8,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 128,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Dave & Busters Entmt Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY).

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24B for 10.29 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold WY shares while 242 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 550.67 million shares or 0.48% more from 548.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sumitomo Life Ins Company, Japan-based fund reported 56,696 shares. Mariner Lc, a Kansas-based fund reported 33,703 shares. Ls Investment Advisors Ltd Co holds 0.12% or 75,076 shares in its portfolio. Utah Retirement Systems reported 141,045 shares stake. Raymond James Associate accumulated 1.97M shares. Oppenheimer And Incorporated has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0.05% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Fisher Asset Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.01% or 227,844 shares. Ironwood Inv Counsel Limited Liability Com owns 8,666 shares. 11,100 were accumulated by New England Private Wealth Ltd Liability Co. Fifth Third National Bank owns 80,814 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 79,429 shares. Davidson Investment Advsr reported 0.07% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). New Jersey Better Educational Savings accumulated 10,000 shares. 52.48M are owned by Blackrock Inc.