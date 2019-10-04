Bourgeon Capital Management Trimmed Stake in Prologis Reit (PLD) by $2.63 Million; Prudential Financial Has Cut Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI) Holding by $1.44 Million

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Prologis Inc. Reit (PLD) by 47.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc sold 32,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The hedge fund held 36,305 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.91 million, down from 69,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Prologis Inc. Reit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $85.97. About 399,903 shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.43 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q EPS 68c; 26/04/2018 – NORWAY’S SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND: NORGES BANK REAL ESTATE MANAGEMENT AND PROLOGIS HAS SOLD EIGHT LOGISTICS PROPERTIES LOCATED IN FRANCE, THE NETHERLANDS AND SPAIN; 29/04/2018 – Prologis to Buy DCT Industrial Trust for $8.4 Billion; 05/03/2018 – Prologis Will Retain 15% Ownership in Nippon Prologis REIT; 02/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Equity Income Adds Sempra, Exits Prologis; 05/03/2018 Nippon Prologis REIT Prices New Investment Units; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – SEES FY2018 SHR $2.50 TO $2.60; 16/04/2018 – Prologis Inc expected to post earnings of 35 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 26/04/2018 – Norway’s sovereign fund and Prologis sell logistics properties

Prudential Financial Inc decreased its stake in Applied Optoelectronics Inc (AAOI) by 81.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Financial Inc sold 143,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.42% . The institutional investor held 32,300 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $332,000, down from 176,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Financial Inc who had been investing in Applied Optoelectronics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $208.31M market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $10.37. About 88,423 shares traded. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) has declined 73.60% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.60% the S&P500. Some Historical AAOI News: 08/05/2018 – Applied Optoelectronics Sees 2Q Rev $75M-$81M; 05/04/2018 – APPLIED OPTOELECTRONICS SAYS AMENDED CREDIT FACILITY INCREASES PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF THREE-YEAR LINE OF CREDIT FROM $50 MLN TO $60 MLN – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Applied Optoelectronics Sees 2Q Adj EPS 39c-Adj EPS 52c; 08/05/2018 – Applied Optoelectronics 1Q Adj EPS 28c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Applied Optoelectronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAOI); 15/05/2018 – Applied Optoelectronics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference; 08/03/2018 – Applied Optoelectronics Showcases New Technology at OFC; 08/05/2018 – Applied Optoelectronics 1Q EPS 11c; 08/05/2018 – Applied Optoelectronics 1Q Rev $65.2M; 08/03/2018 – Applied Optoelectronics Announces 200 Gbps PAM4 PIN Photodiode Array

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 19 investors sold AAOI shares while 23 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 12.73 million shares or 2.91% more from 12.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI). Deutsche Bankshares Ag has invested 0% in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 24,256 shares. The Wisconsin-based Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI). Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 29,385 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI). California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0% invested in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) for 28,943 shares. 62,216 were reported by Walleye Trading Limited Liability Corporation. Next Fincl Grp invested in 0% or 459 shares. California-based Lpl Llc has invested 0% in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI). Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI). Jane Street Grp Inc Limited Liability Com holds 0% in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) or 29,724 shares. Trellus Com Limited Liability Company invested in 12,800 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Manufacturers Life Insurance The invested in 12,626 shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can reported 48,281 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) to report earnings on November, 6. After $-0.41 actual EPS reported by Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.20% EPS growth.

More notable recent Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Friday Option Activity: AAOI, CL, DPZ – Nasdaq” on April 12, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Applied Optoelectronics Reports Fourth Quarter and Year 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on February 21, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Applied Optoelectronics Announces Sampling of 400G Silicon-Photonics Optical Module – GlobeNewswire” on January 22, 2019. More interesting news about Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Applied Optoelectronics to Announce First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on April 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Applied Optoelectronics: The Time Has Come (Again) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 20, 2018.

Prudential Financial Inc, which manages about $64.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (NYSE:EDU) by 45,669 shares to 53,519 shares, valued at $5.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chemed Corp New (NYSE:CHE) by 970 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,951 shares, and has risen its stake in Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN).

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $244.47M and $172.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 39,700 shares to 115,154 shares, valued at $6.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, up 29.17% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.72 per share. PLD’s profit will be $578.30 million for 23.11 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Prologis, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.78% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 32 investors sold PLD shares while 188 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 584.88 million shares or 0.64% more from 581.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amica Retiree Medical Tru has 6,238 shares. New York-based Metropolitan Life Insurance has invested 0.19% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Liability has 0.17% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 1.15M shares. Stonebridge Advsrs owns 0% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 303 shares. Ci Invs Incorporated holds 0.94% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) or 2.11M shares. Thomas White Ltd has 0.27% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Moreover, Consolidated Invest Gp Llc has 0.59% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 14,000 shares. Destination Wealth Mngmt, California-based fund reported 226 shares. Norinchukin Bancorp The owns 94,775 shares. Manufacturers Life Com The has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Hanson Doremus Inv Management has 0% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 162 shares. Cambridge Investment Rech Inc has 12,735 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Nomura Asset Mngmt has 0.4% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Westwood Hldgs invested in 10,608 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, First Hawaiian Savings Bank has 0.05% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).