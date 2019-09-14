Bourgeon Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake in Prologis Reit (PLD) as Stock Price Rose; As Ebay (EBAY) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Altrinsic Global Advisors Cut Holding by $2.70 Million

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 10.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc sold 69,159 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 615,105 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.30 million, down from 684,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $40.37. About 5.44M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 23/04/2018 – EBAY-PAYPAL FINALIZE NEW PAYMENTS PACT; 09/03/2018 – EBay Signs Up R/GA Agency; 18/04/2018 – Analyst Brian Nowak says eBay’s move away from PayPal could juice the company’s numbers in the long run; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Contacted eBay to Raise Concerns Over Several Listings for JUUL Products on Its Website; 23/04/2018 – EBay and PayPal Finalize New Payments Agreement Through July 2023; 05/03/2018 Rep. Ryan: Congressman Tim Ryan Helps Kick Off of the eBay Retail Revival Program in Akron, Ohio; 09/05/2018 – EBay is selling its holdings in Flipkart and relaunching eBay India after Walmart bought a $16 billion majority position in the e-commerce company; 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees 2Q Rev $2.64B-$2.68B; 24/05/2018 – PAYPAL: RELIANCE ON EBAY WILL BE MUCH LESS BY 2020; 21/05/2018 – Permira: Magento Commerce Was Acquired by Permira Funds From eBay Inc. in 2015

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Prologis Inc. Reit (PLD) by 47.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc sold 32,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The hedge fund held 36,305 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.91 million, down from 69,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Prologis Inc. Reit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $84.19. About 1.58 million shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 02/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Equity Income Adds Sempra, Exits Prologis; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.43 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/04/2018 – Prologis, DCT Transaction Expected to Close in the 3Q of 2018; 29/04/2018 – Prologis-DCT Deal Expected to Increase Annual Stabilized Core FFO Per Shr by $0.06-$0.08; 06/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Prologis at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Revised to Positive; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 80C, EST. 74C; 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Prologis European Logistics Fund FCP-FIS; Otlk Stb; 14/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of an Investigation into DCT Industrial Trust Inc. in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Prologis, Inc. — DCT; 29/04/2018 – Prologis To Acquire DCT Industrial Trust For $8.4 Billion; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS BOOSTS FORECAST

More notable recent Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “REITs And Recessions – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Prologis to redeem all 1.375% notes due 2020 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “At US$80.61, Is It Time To Put Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Amazon, Home Depot Sign On As Tenants To Multi-Story Seattle Warehouse – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Giant ads on Loudoun warehouse rooftops will require regulatory wheeling and dealing – Washington Business Journal” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $244.47M and $172.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co Reit (NYSE:WY) by 60,905 shares to 212,636 shares, valued at $5.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 32 investors sold PLD shares while 188 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 584.88 million shares or 0.64% more from 581.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Washington Trust Bankshares owns 53,729 shares for 0.7% of their portfolio. Gradient Invs Limited Liability Company, a Minnesota-based fund reported 16,232 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker Incorporated stated it has 112 shares. Miles Cap reported 21,643 shares. Charter has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0.2% or 416,244 shares. Aew Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 1.37 million shares or 3.33% of the stock. Franklin Resource Inc reported 795,975 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Cullinan Inc reported 3,000 shares. Motco stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Pggm Invests holds 4.14M shares or 1.67% of its portfolio. 119,047 were accumulated by Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Llc. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Company owns 302,258 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 1.52 million shares. Consolidated Gru Lc holds 0.59% or 14,000 shares.

Analysts await Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, up 29.17% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.72 per share. PLD’s profit will be $586.95 million for 22.63 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Prologis, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.78% EPS growth.

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $14.11 billion and $2.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN) by 70,978 shares to 592,822 shares, valued at $18.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Forty Seven Inc by 118,043 shares in the quarter, for a total of 140,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Seaspine Hldgs Corp.

More notable recent eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Service Providers Reap the Benefits of a Growing E-commerce Marketplace – PRNewswire” on September 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Beyond Meat, eBay, GE, Uber And More – Yahoo Finance” published on September 07, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Music Industry Calls Out Amazon, eBay for Selling Counterfeit CDs – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “PayPal: Big Money Is Flowing In – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “George Soros’ Firm Buys Tech Stocks in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Analysts await eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.51 EPS, up 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. EBAY’s profit will be $427.77 million for 19.79 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by eBay Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.