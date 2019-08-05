Bourgeon Capital Management Trimmed By $2.92 Million Its Accenture Plc F Class A (ACN) Holding; salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) Had 26 Bullish Analysts

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc decreased Accenture Plc F Class A (ACN) stake by 48.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc sold 16,595 shares as Accenture Plc F Class A (ACN)’s stock rose 6.22%. The Bourgeon Capital Management Llc holds 17,797 shares with $3.13M value, down from 34,392 last quarter. Accenture Plc F Class A now has $120.99B valuation. The stock decreased 1.75% or $3.38 during the last trading session, reaching $189.62. About 432,588 shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 07/05/2018 – Accenture Completes Acquisition Of MXM, Bolsters Capabilities In Creative Services, Data-Led Marketing Execution, Content Strategy And Digital Marketing; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE 2Q NET REV. $9.59B, EST. $9.31B; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – NOW EXPECTS OPERATING MARGIN FOR FULL FISCAL YEAR TO BE 14.8 PERCENT; 19/04/2018 – Pension Benefits Are Critical Factor for Workers – Regardless of Age – in Deciding Whether to Accept a Job, Accenture Surve; 14/03/2018 – Industry Consortium Successfully Tests Blockchain Solution Developed by Accenture That Could Revolutionize Ocean Shipping; 25/04/2018 – Accenture to Audiocast Investor & Analyst Conference Today; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – RAISES OUTLOOK FOR FY ADJUSTED EPS TO $6.61 TO $6.70; 23/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Will Expand Capabilities With Acquisition Of HO Communication To Deliver Connected Brand Experiences In Greater China; 05/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud Infrastructure Managed Services, Worldwide; 29/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – TRANSACTION WILL NOT HAVE A MATERIAL EFFECT ON ITS FISCAL 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Among 28 analysts covering Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM), 26 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Salesforce.com had 39 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. SunTrust maintained salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Bernstein on Tuesday, March 5 with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy” on Wednesday, June 5. On Tuesday, March 5 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy”. The stock of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) earned “Buy” rating by Monness on Monday, March 4. Citigroup maintained salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) rating on Wednesday, March 6. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $185 target. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 5 by Stephens. The stock of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) earned “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, March 5. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wedbush given on Tuesday, March 5. Societe Generale maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 5 report. See salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) latest ratings:

05/06/2019 Broker: Nomura Rating: Buy Old Target: $184.0000 New Target: $180.0000 Maintain

31/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

10/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

29/03/2019 Broker: BNP Paribas Rating: Outperform Initiates Coverage On

27/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

26/03/2019 Broker: JMP Securities Rating: Buy New Target: $178 Maintain

15/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

14/03/2019 Broker: Mizuho Rating: Buy New Target: $185 Initiates Coverage On

05/03/2019 Broker: BTIG Research Rating: Buy New Target: $175 Maintain

06/03/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $183 New Target: $185 Maintain

Among 8 analysts covering Accenture (NYSE:ACN), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Accenture had 15 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $182 target in Friday, March 29 report. As per Thursday, June 20, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The stock of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, March 29 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the shares of ACN in report on Friday, March 22 with “Buy” rating. On Friday, March 29 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) rating on Friday, March 29. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Overweight” rating and $199 target. As per Thursday, June 20, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The stock of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, March 29. As per Wednesday, March 20, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Thursday, March 21.

More notable recent Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “When Should You Buy Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The Accenture plc’s (NYSE:ACN) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Accenture (ACN) Acquires Northstream – StreetInsider.com” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Accenture: A Bold Claim Supported By Evidence – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Accenture Named a Leader in Next-Generation IT Infrastructure Services for Banking, Financial Services and Insurance by Everest Group – Business Wire” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Van Hulzen Asset Ltd Liability Corp reported 41,347 shares or 1.96% of all its holdings. St Johns Invest Lc invested in 1.04% or 7,650 shares. Ironwood Counsel reported 0.74% stake. Lifeplan Fincl Grp Inc Inc has 0.07% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 731 shares. Fifth Third State Bank accumulated 420,918 shares. Yorktown Mngmt And Research holds 4,000 shares. Lazard Asset reported 6.27M shares or 1.81% of all its holdings. Moreover, State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.15% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Cornerstone Invest Limited Liability holds 3.01% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 384,009 shares. Ancora Limited Liability Corp holds 0.61% or 82,578 shares. Tradewinds Limited Liability Com accumulated 0% or 67 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Lc invested in 0.05% or 389 shares. Mai Mgmt has 0.11% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Lenox Wealth Mngmt has invested 1.63% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Bragg Fincl Advsr has 0.73% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Analysts await Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $1.71 earnings per share, up 8.23% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.58 per share. ACN’s profit will be $1.09 billion for 27.72 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual earnings per share reported by Accenture plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.40% negative EPS growth.

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc increased Eaton Corp Plc F (NYSE:ETN) stake by 23,190 shares to 80,365 valued at $6.47M in 2019Q1. It also upped Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM) stake by 2,000 shares and now owns 3,235 shares. Dowdupont Inc was raised too.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 9 selling transactions for $7.56 million activity. Hawkins Mark J also sold $134,514 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares. $1.59M worth of stock was sold by Benioff Marc on Thursday, February 14. On Thursday, February 7 Roos John Victor sold $17,779 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 114 shares. Shares for $857,751 were sold by Weaver Amy E. Conway Craig sold 200 shares worth $32,216. $1.00M worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was sold by Harris Parker on Tuesday, February 5. Shares for $815,800 were sold by BLOCK KEITH.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold salesforce.com, inc. shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7,595 are held by Raab And Moskowitz Asset Llc. Gsa Cap Llp owns 0.6% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 37,156 shares. City Holding Co reported 176 shares. Pinebridge Limited Partnership holds 197,766 shares. Litman Gregory Asset Limited Liability has invested 0% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Millennium Ltd Liability reported 159,017 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas stated it has 115,310 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Mariner Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.31% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Twin Mgmt owns 74,870 shares. First Mercantile Trust Co holds 1,675 shares. Regions Fin has invested 0.19% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Bridgeway Cap Mgmt Inc holds 1,300 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Limited Company holds 1.32% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 72,113 shares. Redwood Ltd Liability holds 80,365 shares or 0.93% of its portfolio. Kingdon Capital Management Ltd holds 1.64% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 77,494 shares.

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Recent Deals Will Help Salesforce More Than They Will Salesforce Stock – Investorplace.com” published on August 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “UBS Upgrades SurveyMonkey, Highlights 3 Keys To Success – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Does the Latest Drop in Salesforce Stock Make It a Buy? – Investorplace.com” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Salesforce: Outstanding Growth And Reasonable Valuation – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 16, 2019.