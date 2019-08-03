Bourgeon Capital Management Stake In Schlumberger LTD F (SLB) Was Has Increased; Levin Capital Strategies LP Has Increased Its Holding in Amber Rd (AMBR) by $308,984

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd F (SLB) by 19.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc bought 13,927 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The hedge fund held 84,292 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.67M, up from 70,365 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd F for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.83% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $37.42. About 8.53 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Levin Capital Strategies Lp increased its stake in Amber Rd Inc (AMBR) by 30.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Levin Capital Strategies Lp bought 38,623 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 166,528 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44 million, up from 127,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Levin Capital Strategies Lp who had been investing in Amber Rd Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $371.12 million market cap company. It closed at $13.05 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical AMBR News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Amber Road Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMBR); 30/03/2018 – E2OPEN: AMBER ROAD’S BOARD HAS NOT ENGAGED IN TALKS; 15/03/2018 – E2OPEN AFFIRMS PROPOSAL TO BUY AMBER ROAD FOR $10.50-SHR; 20/03/2018 – Annual `Souper Bowl’ Food Drive Feeds Thousands in the Raleigh Community; 12/03/2018 ALTAI CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. REPORTS 5.83 PCT STAKE IN AMBER ROAD INC AS OF MARCH 2, 2018 – SEC FILING; 15/03/2018 – E2open Affirms Proposal to Acquire Amber Road for $10.50 Per Share; 25/04/2018 – AMBER ROAD HOLDER ALTAI CAPITAL BOOSTED STAKE TO 8.38%; 30/03/2018 – E2OPEN – AMBER ROAD’S BOARD HAS REFUSED TO ENGAGE IN ANY DIALOGUE WITH E2OPEN TO DISCUSS A POTENTIAL TRANSACTION; 24/04/2018 – Pilot Freight Services Implements Amber Road’s On-Demand Export Compliance Solution; 15/03/2018 – E2OPEN AFFIRMS PROPOSAL TO BUY AMBER ROAD FOR $10.50/SHR

Levin Capital Strategies Lp, which manages about $8.28 billion and $891.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 8,511 shares to 21,802 shares, valued at $832,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nokia Corp (NYSE:NOK) by 15.08 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,446 shares, and cut its stake in Fluidigm Corp Del (NASDAQ:FLDM).

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $244.47M and $170.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Accenture Plc F Class A (NYSE:ACN) by 16,595 shares to 17,797 shares, valued at $3.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

