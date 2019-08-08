Bourgeon Capital Management Raised Cvs Health (CVS) Stake by $1.03 Million as Stock Value Declined; Tiger Management Has Raised Stake in Bank Amer (Call) (BAC)

Tiger Management Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (Call) (BAC) by 417.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Management Llc bought 2.58 million shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The hedge fund held 3.20 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $88.29M, up from 618,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $262.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $28.38. About 51.99 million shares traded or 5.45% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 07/05/2018 – Bank of America says Nvidia’s product leadership in the gaming business makes for a strong “buy” case; 20/03/2018 – Robin Wigglesworth: Fund managers REALLY hate the UK, and its getting worse, according to the latest Bank of America investor; 07/03/2018 – Healthineers IPO books covered on full deal size -bookrunner; 13/03/2018 – Lanxess kicks off purification unit sale via BAML –; 18/04/2018 – SoundView Technology Group Update on NXT-ID, Inc.; Early 2018 Outlook; 15/05/2018 – Adamas Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Tandem Diabetes Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 16/03/2018 – BAML Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of March 15 (Table); 16/04/2018 – REG-Bank of America Corp 1st Quarter Results; 10/05/2018 – Bank of America’s Top European Junk-Bond Trader Is Said to Leave

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 34.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc bought 19,454 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The hedge fund held 75,454 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.07M, up from 56,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $59.04. About 12.18M shares traded or 42.04% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Tiger Management Llc, which manages about $799.15 million and $363.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 112,000 shares to 17,590 shares, valued at $2.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 7,797 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,601 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.68 million activity. Shares for $101,821 were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO on Monday, March 11. On Friday, March 1 the insider LUDWIG EDWARD J bought $233,080. $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares were bought by DORMAN DAVID W.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4.