Bourgeon Capital Management Position in Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Has Decreased as Market Valuation Declined; Bradley Foster & Sargent Trimmed Its Analog Devices (ADI) Position by $454,125

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks (PANW) by 36.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc sold 9,420 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The hedge fund held 16,616 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.04 million, down from 26,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $3.13 during the last trading session, reaching $217.74. About 336,554 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks to Buy Evident.io for $300M Cash; 07/03/2018 Palo Alto Networks Rises for 9 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 17/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Earns Recommended Rating for Traps Advanced Endpoint Protection Offering in NSS Labs Report; 29/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST RAISES PALO VERDE 2 TO 100% FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE ISSUES WARNING ABOUT POSSIBLE CYBER ATTACK ON STATE BODIES AND PRIVATE COMPANIES AHEAD OF CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINAL IN KIEV; 22/05/2018 – FireMon Announces New Immediate Insight Threat Hunting App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 17/05/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Favored by 11 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 22/05/2018 – Mist Announces New Al-Driven Wireless LAN for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 22/05/2018 – CyberX Announces New ICS Asset Visibility & Threat Monitoring App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 12/03/2018 – SD-WAN Market Leader Aryaka Unveils PASSPORT: Multi-Layered Security Platform and Ecosystem, Partners with Palo Alto Networks, Zscaler, and Radware

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc decreased its stake in Analog Devices (ADI) by 11.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc sold 4,325 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 34,335 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.61 million, down from 38,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc who had been investing in Analog Devices for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.39% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $111.04. About 1.26M shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES SEES 3Q REV. $1.47B TO $1.55B, EST. $1.50B; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices Sees 3Q Rev $1.47B-$1.55B; 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT; 22/04/2018 – DJ Analog Devices Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADI); 08/05/2018 – DTS Virtual:X Immersive Audio Technology Now Available Across Popular Analog Devices Product Series; 04/04/2018 – Analog Devices Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 11; 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles Adds BioMarin, Exits Analog Devices, Cuts UPS: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 1.3% Position in Analog Devices; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Gross Margin 68.3%, Adjusted Gross Margin 71.3%; 22/03/2018 – Analog Devices Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schroder Investment Mngmt Grp reported 285,238 shares stake. Evercore Wealth Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 5,685 shares. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Ltd holds 1.14% or 93,567 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 100 shares. Alkeon Mngmt Ltd Company stated it has 1.29% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Gsa Capital Partners Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 5,784 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Fire Inc holds 0.04% or 928 shares. Ls Advsr Ltd Liability holds 8,322 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. First Midwest National Bank & Trust Tru Division holds 0.04% or 3,007 shares in its portfolio. Dupont Mngmt stated it has 146,276 shares. Oxbow Advsr Ltd Liability Company owns 26,525 shares. Glenmede Tru Na reported 0.01% stake. Fayerweather Charles reported 15,109 shares. Nordea Inv Ab reported 37,556 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 56,332 were reported by Puzo Michael J.

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc, which manages about $2.48 billion and $2.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 472,597 shares to 916,321 shares, valued at $24.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Reit Index Etf (VNQ) by 3,560 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,244 shares, and has risen its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Analysts await Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to report earnings on August, 21 before the open. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, down 20.26% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ADI’s profit will be $451.13M for 22.75 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual earnings per share reported by Analog Devices, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.29% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 28, 2019 – Nasdaq” on February 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “ADI Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” published on June 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund Experiences Big Inflow – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Analysts Estimate Analog Devices (ADI) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Analog Devices Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bokf Na holds 0.17% or 29,198 shares. Gradient Invests Limited Liability Company holds 2,853 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Rothschild Inv Corporation Il holds 0.85% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 29,730 shares. Eagle Asset Management reported 0% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct has 0.04% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 5,267 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability holds 262,158 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Gam Hldgs Ag invested in 0.01% or 1,055 shares. Int Incorporated accumulated 2,127 shares. Dupont Cap Mgmt holds 0.01% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) or 2,379 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Com invested in 2,617 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Huntington Retail Bank stated it has 0% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Fiduciary Tru Com owns 3,060 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 1St Source Comml Bank accumulated 0.06% or 2,665 shares. Qs Lc owns 2,290 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Pinnacle Associates Limited stated it has 33,035 shares.

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $244.47M and $170.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 19,454 shares to 75,454 shares, valued at $4.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 35,869 shares in the quarter, for a total of 107,910 shares, and has risen its stake in Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC).

More notable recent Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “The Street Reacts To Palo Alto Hitting New Highs – Benzinga” on February 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Share Price Is Up 278% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Palo Alto Networks a Buy-the-Dip Candidate After a 25% Drop? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Palo Alto Networks In The Cloud – The Selloff Appears Overdone – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 17, 2019.