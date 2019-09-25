Bourgeon Capital Management Maintains Stake in Weyerhaeuser Co Reit (WY); Mcdonald’s (MCD) Shareholder Bluestein R H & Company Has Increased Its Position

Bluestein R H & Company increased its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD) by 1.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluestein R H & Company bought 1,996 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The hedge fund held 184,939 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.40M, up from 182,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluestein R H & Company who had been investing in Mcdonald’s Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $161.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $212.02. About 3.09M shares traded or 5.32% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S: U.S. COMPS DRIVEN BY PRICE INCREASES, TRADING UP; 06/04/2018 – @vincerCFO The exchanges are for profit, publicly traded companies. They basically have the same incentives & disincentives as McDonald’s. In my view, they should be stripped of their sovereign immunity for regulatory failings; 13/03/2018 – Worker Exodus Builds at McDonald’s as Mobile App Sows Confusion; 22/05/2018 – McDonald’s is facing pressure to ban plastic drinking straws; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s 1Q Net $1.38B; 13/03/2018 – Rep. C.Scott: Top Democrats Urge NLRB to Protect Workers’ Due Process in McDonald’s Case; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s 1Q Adj EPS $1.79; 16/03/2018 – McDonald’s Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Sen. Warren: Warren Leads Senators Urging NLRB to Allow McDonald’s Joint-Employer Case to Advance; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s Becomes the First Restaurant Company to Set Approved Science Based Target to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co Reit (WY) by 40.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc bought 60,905 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The hedge fund held 212,636 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.60M, up from 151,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co Reit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $27.55. About 3.00 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Weyerhaeuser Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WY)

Bluestein R H & Company, which manages about $2.94B and $1.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Square Inc Cl A by 5,000 shares to 5,115 shares, valued at $371,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Grp Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 104,089 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,777 shares, and cut its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 548 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 462 raised stakes. 490.26 million shares or 1.30% less from 496.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold WY shares while 242 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 550.67 million shares or 0.48% more from 548.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.