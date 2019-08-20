Bourgeon Capital Management Maintains Holding in Sony F Sponsored A (SNE); Anthem (ANTM) Holder Loews Lifted Its Holding

Loews Corp increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 952.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loews Corp bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 22,100 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.34 million, up from 2,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loews Corp who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $273.41. About 1.23 million shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 01/05/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Launches New Medicare Supplement Plans to Make Health Care More Affordable for Wisconsin; 05/04/2018 – Anthem And Soapbox Present “Doing Good Demands Good Design”; 23/05/2018 – Anthem, Inc. To Acquire Aspire Health; 29/03/2018 – ANTHEM ACQUIRES A RESIDENTIAL SITE IN SOUTHWEST CALGARY; 19/04/2018 – Chatsworth Products Helps Anthem Transform Legacy Data Center into a Model of Efficiency; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – NOW EXPECTS MEDICAL ENROLLMENT TO BE BETWEEN 40.1 MLN – 40.3 MLN FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Ohio Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan Fs to Help Consumers Control Health Care; 09/03/2018 – Haeggquist & Eck Investigates Anthem Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duty Regarding Failed CIGNA Merger; 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Anthem’s ‘BBB’ Senior Debt Rating Was Also Affirmed; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – MEDICAL ENROLLMENT TOTALED APPROXIMATELY 39.6 MLN MEMBERS AT MARCH 31, 2018, DOWN 2.5% PERCENT FROM 40.6 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2017

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Sony Corporation F Sponsored A (SNE) by 24.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc bought 21,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.71% . The hedge fund held 111,825 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.72M, up from 90,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sony Corporation F Sponsored A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $55.72. About 925,215 shares traded. Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) has risen 8.64% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.64% the S&P500. Some Historical SNE News: 21/05/2018 – Sony adds 10-inch notebook-sized model, a new mobile app and feature enhancements to Digital Paper line-up; 11/04/2018 – ‘Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle’ Becomes The Highest-Grossing Film In Sony Pictures History; 05/04/2018 – JAPAN FSA TO HAVE CONDUCTED ON-SITE PROBE OF SONY LIFE: SANKEI; 22/05/2018 – Sony changes tune in $2bn EMI deal; 27/04/2018 – TABLE-Sony 6758.T -2017/18 group results (SEC); 25/04/2018 – CLEARVIEW WEALTH LTD CVW.AX – ANNOUNCES TERMINATION OF COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH SONY LIFE; 01/05/2018 – Motherboard: FTC Gives Sony, Microsoft, and Nintendo 30 Days to Get Rid of Illegal Warranty-Void-if-Removed Stickers; 22/05/2018 – Sony shifts mode to take […]; 23/05/2018 – Sony puts data and AI at heart of survival plan; 15/03/2018 – Sony Square NYC Unveils “The Sony Music Experience”

Loews Corp, which manages about $11.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mag Silver Corp (NYSEMKT:MVG) by 85,645 shares to 136,717 shares, valued at $1.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lyondellbasell Indus (NYSE:LYB) by 7,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 144,400 shares, and cut its stake in Hewlett Packard Ente.