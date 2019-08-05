Bourgeon Capital Management Lowered Its Danaher (DHR) Holding by $980,760; As Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) Stock Price Declined, Bluefin Trading Trimmed Its Stake

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Danaher Corp (DHR) by 11.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc sold 7,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The hedge fund held 55,879 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.38 million, down from 63,309 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Danaher Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.74% or $3.81 during the last trading session, reaching $135.38. About 1.76 million shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 19/04/2018 – Danaher Sees 2018 EPS $3.62-EPS $3.69; 30/05/2018 – Danaher Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Leica Microsystems Expands EM Sample Prep Coverage through NCI Inc; 17/05/2018 – Fluke Calibration publishes second annual Calibration and Metrology Compensation Survey Results; 09/03/2018 – Danaher To Acquire Integrated DNA Technologies; 10/04/2018 – Beckman Coulter Diagnostics Announces Worldwide Commercialization of the Access Sensitive Estradiol; 25/04/2018 – GE Didn’t Respond and There Are No Active Talks With Danaher; 13/03/2018 – Tektronix Speeds Debug for 400G PAM4 Designs; 19/04/2018 – Danaher 1Q Adj EPS 99c; 07/03/2018 – Danaher Provides Update on 1Q 2018 Fincl Performance

Bluefin Trading Llc decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 78.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluefin Trading Llc sold 3.84 million shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The hedge fund held 1.07 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $94.99 million, down from 4.92M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluefin Trading Llc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.50% or $3.52 during the last trading session, reaching $96.94. About 3.76M shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS CO’S UNIT, NXP TO AMEND SOME RESTRICTIONS IN AGREEMENT INCLUDING NXP’S ABILITY TO UNDERTAKE ACQUISITIONS, SETTLE LITIGATION – SEC FILING; 28/05/2018 – CHINA IS SAID TO CLEAR QUALCOMM-NXP ONCE CONFIDENT OF ZTE DEAL; 12/04/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV NXPI.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $127.50 FROM $111; 12/04/2018 – QUALCOMM QCOM.O : CITIGROUP SAYS ASSUMING COST SYNERGIES OF $500 MLN, NXP ACQUISITION COULD EVENTUALLY DRIVE EPS ACCRETION OF ROUGHLY 44% OR $1.52; 27/05/2018 – SCMP News: Qualcomm to meet Chinese regulators in bid to clear US$44 billion NXP deal, sources sa; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm Sets New Deadline for NXP Deal as China Review Drags On; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm, NXP Extend Purchase Agreement to July 25; 18/05/2018 – NXP Semiconductors Climbs on Report of China Regulatory Progress; 12/03/2018 – TRUMP ORDER SAYS ALL 15 CANDIDATE DIRECTORS PROPOSED BY BROADCOM ARE DISQUALIFIED FOR QUALCOMM BOARD; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS REMEDIES IN CHINA SIMILAR TO EU FOR NXP

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.15 EPS, up 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. DHR’s profit will be $831.08M for 29.43 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual EPS reported by Danaher Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.36% negative EPS growth.

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $244.47 million and $170.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eaton Corp Plc F (NYSE:ETN) by 23,190 shares to 80,365 shares, valued at $6.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sony Corporation F Sponsored A (NYSE:SNE) by 21,750 shares in the quarter, for a total of 111,825 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

