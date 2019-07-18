Bourgeon Capital Management Lowered By $980,760 Its Danaher (DHR) Holding; Rare Infrastructure LTD Trimmed Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Stake

Rare Infrastructure Ltd decreased Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) stake by 38.28% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rare Infrastructure Ltd sold 426,912 shares as Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI)’s stock rose 7.43%. The Rare Infrastructure Ltd holds 688,376 shares with $88.11M value, down from 1.12 million last quarter. Crown Castle Intl Corp New now has $54.72B valuation. The stock decreased 0.83% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $131.62. About 1.57 million shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 23.19% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.76% the S&P500.

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc decreased Danaher Corp (DHR) stake by 11.74% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc sold 7,430 shares as Danaher Corp (DHR)’s stock rose 17.83%. The Bourgeon Capital Management Llc holds 55,879 shares with $7.38 million value, down from 63,309 last quarter. Danaher Corp now has $99.98 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $139.65. About 2.71M shares traded or 17.26% up from the average. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 27.64% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.21% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 19/04/2018 – Danaher 1Q EPS 80c; 19/04/2018 – Danaher 1Q Adj EPS 99c; 26/03/2018 – DANAHER CORP – CREDIT FACILITY EXPIRES ON MARCH 22, 2019; 04/05/2018 – CORRECTED-OC Oerlikon prepares IPO for drives division; 10/04/2018 – Beckman Coulter Diagnostics Announces Worldwide Commercialization of the Access Sensitive Estradiol; 19/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Danaher Rtgs Unfctd By Acq Plan, Earnings Rpt; 07/03/2018 – Danaher: Better-Than-Expected Results in Life Sciences, Diagnostics Platforms; 07/03/2018 – Danaher Sees 1Q Adjusted EPS Above High-End of Prior Guidance; 08/05/2018 – Tektronix Meets 3D Sensing Test Challenges with New Keithley Model 2606B System SourceMeter SMU; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Sees 2018 EPS $3.62-EPS $3.69

More notable recent Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Danaher Reports Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” on July 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Danaher Corporation Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Danaher Corporation’s (NYSE:DHR) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Danaher Earnings: 2 Issues To Watch – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Danaher Stock Soared Nearly 40% in the First Half of 2019 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Among 7 analysts covering Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Danaher Corp had 10 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Tuesday, February 26. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Monday, February 25 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Needham with “Buy” on Thursday, February 28. The company was maintained on Monday, February 25 by Robert W. Baird. The stock of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Deutsche Bank. The company was maintained on Monday, March 4 by J.P. Morgan.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 34 investors sold DHR shares while 411 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 558.16 million shares or 5.65% more from 528.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Management Inc owns 0.25% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 36,671 shares. Shikiar Asset Mgmt invested in 2.25% or 40,712 shares. Boston Research & Mgmt holds 0.13% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) or 2,417 shares. Sirios Capital Lp owns 486,737 shares or 3.9% of their US portfolio. Tcw Gru Inc invested in 52,629 shares. 1832 Asset LP holds 1.13% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 2.54M shares. Camarda Fincl Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 24 shares. De Burlo Grp Inc owns 27,850 shares for 0.74% of their portfolio. Thomasville Bancshares owns 4,229 shares. Condor Cap Mngmt holds 0.4% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) or 18,394 shares. Patten Patten Tn has 0.02% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 1,555 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.17% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). 167,447 were accumulated by Hemenway Trust. Mariner Limited Liability Company reported 91,975 shares. Parnassus Investments Ca invested in 2.5% or 4.80M shares.

More notable recent Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Three Things You Should Check Before Buying Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Big tech companies help U.S. T. Rowe Price stock funds beat S&P 500 – Baltimore Business Journal” published on July 17, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Crown Castle Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results and Raises Outlook for Full Year 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy in July – Yahoo Finance” published on July 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Crown Castle Increases Revolving Credit Facility Commitments to $5.0 Billion and Extends Maturity of Existing Facilities – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.60 million activity. MARTIN J LANDIS bought $2.26M worth of stock. 350 Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) shares with value of $41,283 were bought by HUTCHESON EDWARD C JR.

Rare Infrastructure Ltd increased Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) stake by 258,462 shares to 941,060 valued at $118.44 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Transcanada Corp (NYSE:TRP) stake by 6,904 shares and now owns 226,909 shares. Atlantica Yield Plc was raised too.