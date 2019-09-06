Bourgeon Capital Management Lifted Stake in Anadarko Petroleum (APC) as Stock Rose; Vantage Investment Partners Has Lifted Its Stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev (BUD) by $2.28 Million as Shares Rose

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Anadarko Petroleum (APC) by 84.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc bought 9,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The hedge fund held 19,670 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $895,000, up from 10,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Anadarko Petroleum for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 24.21M shares traded or 173.83% up from the average. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 04/04/2018 – Midstates Petroleum Announces Agreement for Sale of Anadarko Basin Producing Properties for $58 Million; 15/05/2018 – Anadarko Declares Dividend; 21/05/2018 – ANADARKO NAMES MITCHELL INGRAM EVP,INTL DEEPWATER & EXPLORATION; 02/05/2018 – ANADARKO ENDS FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 01/05/2018 – ANADARKO SEES FY SALES VOLUME 240 TO 250 MMBOE, SAW 238 TO 248; 15/05/2018 – Anadarko at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA DEFINING BLOCKS FOR OFFSHORE AUCTION TO BE LAUNCHED IN JULY, OFFERS EXPECTED IN LATE NOV -ENERGY MINISTER ARANGUREN; 27/04/2018 – STONE ENERGY TO BUY RAM POWELL FROM SHELL, EXXONMOBIL, ANADARKO; 01/05/2018 – ANADARKO 1Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 40C; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA EXPECTS 13 OIL, GAS CONCESSIONS IN VACA MUERTA SHALE PLAY TO ADOPT INCENTIVE PLAN AIMED TO MOVE PROJECTS FROM PILOT PHASE TO DEVELOPMENT PHASE -ENERGY MIN

Vantage Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev (BUD) by 31.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vantage Investment Partners Llc bought 27,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The institutional investor held 114,600 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.62M, up from 87,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vantage Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Anheuser Busch Inbev for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $184.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $93.25. About 1.31 million shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 0.29% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 09/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SAYS EXPECT TO DELIVER STRONG REVENUE AND EBITDA GROWTH IN FY18; 09/05/2018 – Correct: AB InBev 1Q Net Pft $1.02B; 29/03/2018 – In Conversation: Carlos Brito, CEO of Anheuser-Busch InBev Full Show (Video); 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Adds Dollar Tree, Exits AB InBev: 13F; 27/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, Sanofi, Sogou Inc. Sponsored ADR, Unilever, Ja; 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV DOESN’T GIVE TIMING TARGET FOR NET DEBT/EBITDA 2 TIMES; 07/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA ABI.BR – ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV TO REDEEM $1 BLN NOTES DUE 2020; 22/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV AT ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV HOPES CONGRESS INTERVENES IN ALUMINUM MIDWEST PREMIUM; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-South African farmers take AB InBev to competition watchdog

Vantage Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $1.53 billion and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway I (BRKB) by 22,737 shares to 53,474 shares, valued at $10.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci India Etf (INDA) by 29,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,748 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Ftse Emr Mkt Etf (VWO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold BUD shares while 98 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 72.00 million shares or 4.58% more from 68.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cumberland Prtnrs holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 30,506 shares. James Rech, Ohio-based fund reported 86 shares. Partnervest Advisory Svcs Limited Liability Company accumulated 3,394 shares. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp has 10,992 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Sterling Investment Management Incorporated invested 0.64% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Massachusetts-based Eaton Vance Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Fdx Advisors holds 0.02% or 5,011 shares in its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mngmt stated it has 217,449 shares. World Asset has invested 0.1% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). The Tennessee-based Diversified Comm has invested 0.01% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). 51 are owned by Gradient Investments Ltd Llc. Sandhill Cap Prtn Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 4,683 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Advisory Net Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Georgia-based fund reported 5,802 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 0.05% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Cap Ltd Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold APC shares while 223 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.34 million shares or 0.85% less from 421.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Piedmont Investment owns 20,209 shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 9,277 shares. 158,285 are held by Deltec Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 137,227 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Mackenzie Fin stated it has 0.01% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Checchi Capital Advisers Lc accumulated 4,661 shares. Adams Natural Fund Inc reported 188,200 shares. Raymond James Associate accumulated 1.42 million shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.08% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Moreover, Renaissance Lc has 0.12% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Arosa Cap Management Ltd Partnership owns 590,000 shares. 389,200 are held by Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Management. 54,100 were accumulated by Quantitative Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Co. Picton Mahoney Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.34% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc reported 72,577 shares.