Bourgeon Capital Management Lifted Its Position in Cvs Health (CVS) by $2.14 Million as Stock Declined; Wildcat Capital Management Holding in Costar Group (CSGP) Has Decreased as Valuation Rose

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 52.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc bought 39,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The hedge fund held 115,154 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.28M, up from 75,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.12B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $64.31. About 3.61M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 02/05/2018 – CVS Is `Moving Forward’ With Aetna Deal as Profit Tops Estimates; 28/03/2018 – Walgreens retail sales decline overshadows pharmacy business strength; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Still Sees Aetna Deal Closing in Second Half of 2018; 04/04/2018 – CVS TO INITIATE TRIAL TO SHOW EFFICACY OF HEMODIALYSIS DEVICE; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health Launches Comprehensive Program to Help Patients Save Money on Medications; 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Kevin Hourican as Pres of CVS Pharmacy; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health Fights Back on High Cost Drugs by Launching Industry’s Most Comprehensive Approach to Saving Patients Money; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Cont Ops EPS 98c; 13/03/2018 – CVS Health and Aetna shareholders will vote today on the drugstore chain’s proposed $69 billion acquisition of the health insurer; 07/05/2018 – Fred’s to Sell EntrustRx to CVS — Deal Digest

Wildcat Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Costar Group Inc (CSGP) by 9.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wildcat Capital Management Llc sold 13,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.07% . The institutional investor held 120,392 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $66.70 million, down from 133,472 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wildcat Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Costar Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $5.48 during the last trading session, reaching $593.13. About 79,206 shares traded. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has risen 48.45% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGP News: 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group First Quarter Revenue Grows 21% and Net Income Increases 136% Year-over-Year; Company Raises Full-Year Guidance; 23/05/2018 – LIDA OPTICAL & ELECTRONIC 002189.SZ SAYS IT PLANS TO BUY PHOTONICS FIRM HENAN COSTAR GROUP CO FOR 518.1 MLN YUAN VIA SHARE ISSUE; 13/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Criteo S.A, Prima BioMed, CoStar Group, DBV Technologies S.A, Hollysys Automatio; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.34, EST. $1.23; 30/04/2018 – CoStar Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP Securities for May. 2; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group 1Q Net $52.2M; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2Q Adjusted Ebitda $66 Million to $70 Million; 21/03/2018 – CoStar Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 28-29; 05/04/2018 – CoStar Group Appoints Dan Beyers Executive Editor of its Growing International News Operation; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.25-Adj EPS $1.34

Analysts await CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.24 EPS, up 13.13% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.98 per share. CSGP’s profit will be $81.87 million for 66.20 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.95 actual EPS reported by CoStar Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.87% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 31 investors sold CSGP shares while 103 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 33.48 million shares or 0.11% less from 33.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ashford Cap owns 38,561 shares or 2.86% of their US portfolio. Clearbridge Invs Limited Liability owns 49,140 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Voya Inv Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) for 9,970 shares. Bessemer Grp Inc Inc Inc holds 0% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) or 1,172 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Com Ltd has invested 0.03% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Arizona State Retirement Systems invested 0.1% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). California Public Employees Retirement System has invested 0.04% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.07% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Advisory Serv Network Ltd Llc has invested 0% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). The New York-based Pointstate Lp has invested 0.01% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Ancora Advisors Ltd Liability Corp owns 623 shares. Bluestein R H & Company has 0.15% invested in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) for 5,000 shares. Pitcairn stated it has 0.09% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Amer Century Incorporated reported 527,223 shares. Zevenbergen Cap Limited Liability Corporation owns 115,725 shares for 2.1% of their portfolio.

Wildcat Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.03B and $231.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Urogen Pharma Ltd by 64,362 shares to 843,365 shares, valued at $30.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 132,043 shares in the quarter, for a total of 134,643 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clearbridge Investments Lc holds 0.07% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 1.57M shares. Amica Mutual Insur Communication reported 45,357 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Banque Pictet & Cie accumulated 0.01% or 12,342 shares. Perella Weinberg Capital Management LP stated it has 60,600 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Heritage Wealth Advisors accumulated 5,366 shares. Petrus Tru Company Lta holds 0.04% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 3,968 shares. South State Corporation reported 48,312 shares. Haverford Serv accumulated 175,949 shares. Jupiter Asset Limited owns 3,958 shares. Rwc Asset Mngmt Llp reported 11,183 shares. Exchange Cap Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.35% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Sigma Inv Counselors Inc accumulated 33,523 shares. The Florida-based Sawgrass Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.07% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Endurance Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.22% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Regentatlantic Ltd Liability Company has 0.37% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

