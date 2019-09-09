Bourgeon Capital Management Increases Stake in Schlumberger LTD F (SLB); As Lennox Intl (LII) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Envestnet Asset Management Has Cut Its Position

Envestnet Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Lennox Intl Inc (LII) by 30.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc sold 15,363 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 35,383 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.36M, down from 50,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Lennox Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $4.61 during the last trading session, reaching $247.04. About 446,096 shares traded or 33.60% up from the average. Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) has risen 20.14% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LII News: 15/05/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.64/SHR; 23/04/2018 – Lennox Backs 2018 Adj EPS $9.75-Adj EPS $10.35; 24/05/2018 – Dir Quintos Gifts 351 Of Lennox International Inc; 23/04/2018 – Lennox Cuts 2018 View To Cont Ops EPS $8.79-EPS $9.39; 15/05/2018 – LENNOX INTL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 64C/SHR FROM 51C, EST. 60C; 16/03/2018 – Lennox International Declares Quarterly Dividend; 23/04/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC – REITERATING 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $100 MLN; 08/03/2018 – L.A. Creative Collective Hosts Pop-up Featuring Art by Frances Bean Cobain, Tali Lennox; 08/03/2018 International Women’s Day Pop-up Features Art by Frances Bean Cobain, Tali Lennox; 22/03/2018 – Lennox Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd F (SLB) by 19.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc bought 13,927 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The hedge fund held 84,292 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.67 million, up from 70,365 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd F for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $34.2. About 11.98M shares traded or 15.25% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – REMAINS OPTIMISTIC ABOUT OUTLOOK FOR SUSTAINABLE ACTIVITY GROWTH IN CO’S GLOBAL BUSINESS OVER THE COURSE OF 2018 AND INTO 2019; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS AIMS TO EMERGE FROM CHAPTER 11 BANKRUPTCY AT END-JUNE, EARLY JULY VS PVS PLANS OF EARLY AUGUST; 21/05/2018 – RDIF IN CONSULTATIONS W/ SCHLUMBERGER ON EURASIA DRILLING: TASS; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER 1Q REV. $7.8B, EST. $7.81B; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: CRUDE-MARKET CRASH HAS ‘TAKEN A TOLL’ ON COMPANY; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q International Revenue $4.88B; 15/03/2018 – RUSSIA, SCHLUMBERGER DISCUSS SMALLER STAKE IN EDC: TASS; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger says oil sector will see supply challenges this year; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS NORTH SEA IS LEADING OFFSHORE REGION IN WORLD; 18/04/2018 – JOHN FREDRIKSEN WILL HAVE SLIGHTLY LESS THAN 30 PCT STAKE IN NEW SEADRILL VS PVS HOLDING OF 24 PCT -CEO

Envestnet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $60.39 billion and $72.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 14,258 shares to 85,642 shares, valued at $14.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arch Cap Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 46,738 shares in the quarter, for a total of 146,986 shares, and has risen its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE).

More notable recent Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Lennox International: Expect More Rainy Days Ahead – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Lennox International’s (NYSE:LII) 192% Share Price Increase Well Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why I Think Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Lennox down 6% on earnings miss and reduced outlook – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Analysts await Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $3.59 EPS, up 31.99% or $0.87 from last year’s $2.72 per share. LII’s profit will be $140.21 million for 17.20 P/E if the $3.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.74 actual EPS reported by Lennox International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.01% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold LII shares while 95 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 27.21 million shares or 6.92% less from 29.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Capital Mgmt Llc has invested 0.03% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Cadinha Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Principal Fin Gp stated it has 160,799 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Blair William And Company Il reported 7,770 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Riverbridge Prns Limited Liability Company has invested 0.57% of its portfolio in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 890,045 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands reported 10,000 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.05% stake. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) for 1,360 shares. Goldman Sachs holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) for 267,902 shares. Great Lakes Advsrs reported 817 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Com accumulated 1,180 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Kentucky-based Field Main Commercial Bank has invested 0.01% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Retirement Systems Of Alabama reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII).

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $244.47M and $170.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Forty Seven Inc by 71,677 shares to 362,633 shares, valued at $5.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

