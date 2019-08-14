Bourgeon Capital Management Increases Stake in Martin Marietta Matls (MLM); Raffles Associates LP Has Cut Its Napco Sec Technologies (NSSC) Stake by $483,240; Share Value Rose

Raffles Associates Lp decreased its stake in Napco Sec Technologies Inc (NSSC) by 14.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raffles Associates Lp sold 24,162 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.99% . The hedge fund held 142,024 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95 million, down from 166,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raffles Associates Lp who had been investing in Napco Sec Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $586.39 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $31.74. About 102,653 shares traded. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) has risen 87.38% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 87.38% the S&P500. Some Historical NSSC News: 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q EPS 10c; 26/03/2018 NAPCO Security Technologies Announces Additional Large Purchase Order From Pepperdine University; 19/04/2018 – DJ NAPCO Security Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSSC); 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q Rev $22.2M; 15/05/2018 – Ranger Investment Mgmt Buys Into Napco Security Technologies; 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q Net $1.83M

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (MLM) by 161.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc bought 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.05% . The hedge fund held 3,235 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $651,000, up from 1,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Martin Marietta Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $2.93 during the last trading session, reaching $251.43. About 421,554 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Sees Deal Accretive to EPS and Cash Flow Ex-Merger Expenses; 10/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS SAYS NO ONE WAS INJURED IN CITED INCIDENT AT ITS BEDROCK QUARRY IN CENTER POINT, TEXAS – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Materials Adds Martin Marietta; 25/04/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA WINS U.S. ANTITRUST NOD FOR $1.6B BLUEGRASS BUY; 08/03/2018 Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Thor Industries and Martin Marietta Materials; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC MLM.N FY2018 REV VIEW $4.00 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC QTRLY SHR $0.16; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Reaches Areement With DOJ Resolving All Competition Issues With Respect to Acquisition; 25/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Said in October That It Was Working With DOJ in Reviewing Bluegrass Deal; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Sees FY Rev $4.3B-$4.5B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold MLM shares while 157 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 64.02 million shares or 3.72% less from 66.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 27,365 are owned by Jane Street Group Inc Ltd Com. Price T Rowe Associates Md holds 0.05% or 1.68 million shares. Motco holds 650 shares. 13,326 were reported by Bridgewater Associates L P. Strategy Asset Managers Lc stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). State Street Corporation owns 2.61 million shares. Baker Avenue Asset Limited Partnership reported 3,100 shares. Tributary Mngmt Limited stated it has 0.11% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Fiduciary Fincl Svcs Of The Southwest Tx has invested 0.5% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). 1,802 were reported by Winch Advisory Services Limited Co. Caledonia (Private) Invs Pty Limited accumulated 1.59 million shares. Mackay Shields Llc accumulated 9,201 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.02% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Glenmede Trust Na accumulated 0.01% or 5,504 shares. Icon Advisers Communications owns 20,010 shares or 0.4% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Martin Marietta Reports First Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:MLM – GlobeNewswire” on April 30, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Martin Marietta Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on February 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Wall Street Down Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Should You Know About Martin Marietta Materials, Inc.’s (NYSE:MLM) Growth? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Martin Marietta Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:MLM – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $244.47M and $170.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Accenture Plc F Class A (NYSE:ACN) by 16,595 shares to 17,797 shares, valued at $3.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.13, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 1 investors sold NSSC shares while 22 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 7.17 million shares or 8.38% more from 6.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Capital Management reported 8,849 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Credit Agricole S A has 90,000 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 6,300 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wedge Cap Mngmt L LP Nc invested in 0.01% or 59,218 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). Acadian Asset Llc reported 34,270 shares stake. Bridgeway Cap Management invested in 55,976 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Legal & General Gp Public Limited Company holds 0% or 1,984 shares in its portfolio. Granite Inv Prtnrs Lc invested in 109,277 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership holds 0% in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) or 1,800 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company invested in 0% or 3,325 shares. Eam Invsts Lc stated it has 0.56% in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). 71 were accumulated by Tower Rech Capital Lc (Trc). Raffles Associate Limited Partnership, New York-based fund reported 142,024 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 11,809 shares.

More notable recent Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Best Stocks to Buy Now? Hereâ€™s Where to Look – Investorplace.com” on June 11, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “NAPCO Security Technologies to Present at the Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference on August 7, 2019 – PRNewswire” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: BA, NSSC, BHVN – Nasdaq” on April 12, 2019. More interesting news about Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Napco (NSSC) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Reasons Growth Investors Will Love Napco (NSSC) – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 25, 2019.