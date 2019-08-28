Bourgeon Capital Management Increases Stake in Martin Marietta Matls (MLM); Bogle Investment Management LP Raised Criteo S A Spons Ads (CRTO) Position by $2.44 Million

Bogle Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Criteo S A Spons Ads (CRTO) by 244.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bogle Investment Management Lp bought 122,212 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.21% . The institutional investor held 172,267 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.45 million, up from 50,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bogle Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Criteo S A Spons Ads for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $18.37. About 399,516 shares traded. Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) has declined 43.46% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CRTO News: 02/05/2018 – CRITEO 1Q REV. EX-TAC $240.0M, EST. $233.0M; 14/05/2018 – Comgest Exits Criteo, Cuts Netease, Buys More Cognizant: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Criteo Sees 2Q Rev ex-TAC $226M-$230; 25/04/2018 – Criteo Founder and Chairman JB Rudelle Returns to CEO Role; 02/05/2018 – CRITEO 1Q ADJ EPS 60C, EST. 46C; 02/05/2018 – CRITEO SEES 2Q REV. EX-TAC $226M TO $230M, EST. $233.2M; 14/05/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon tests new ad that competes with Google, Criteo – Bloomberg; 14/05/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO CHALLENGE GOOGLE, CRITEO WITH WEB ADS TOOL; 25/04/2018 – CRITEO SA CRTO.O – FOUNDER AND CHAIRMAN JB RUDELLE WILL RETURN TO ROLE OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AT CRITEO’S PARIS HEADQUARTERS; 17/05/2018 – Legal & General Adds VICI Properties Inc., Exits Criteo: 13F

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (MLM) by 161.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc bought 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.05% . The hedge fund held 3,235 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $651,000, up from 1,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Martin Marietta Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $250.21. About 424,260 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 25/04/2018 – Justice Department Announces Suit and Settlement With Martin Marietta Over Bluegrass Materials Deal; 25/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Said in October That It Was Working With DOJ in Reviewing Bluegrass Deal; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Completes Acquisition Of Bluegrass Materials; 25/04/2018 – DOJ: MARTIN MARIETTA SHOULD DIVEST SOME QUARRIES; 30/04/2018 – MLM REACHED PACT WITH DOJ, SUBMITS PROPOSED COURT ORDER; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC – COMPANY INCREASES 2018 GUIDANCE TO REFLECT CONTRIBUTION FROM BLUEGRASS MATERIALS ACQUISITION; 25/04/2018 – DOJ: Martin Marietta Settlement Related to Bluegrass Deal Calls for Quarry Divestitures; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUES $4,300 MLN – $4,500 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Says $1.625B Cash Transaction Closed on April 27; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta 1Q EPS 16c

More notable recent Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Wall Street Down Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 6, 2019 – Benzinga” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “JPMorgan picks up Vulcan, Martin Marietta Materials coverage as a bull – Seeking Alpha” published on March 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Martin Marietta Materials, Inc.’s (NYSE:MLM) CEO Pay Justified? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold MLM shares while 157 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 64.02 million shares or 3.72% less from 66.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baldwin Brothers Ma invested in 0% or 31 shares. Starr Intl Com owns 14,783 shares for 1.19% of their portfolio. 100,611 were reported by California State Teachers Retirement Systems. New York-based Electron Prtnrs Ltd Com has invested 1.44% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Voya Ltd reported 0.02% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Icon Advisers Communications invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Penn Cap Mngmt Co holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 5,708 shares. Mufg Americas reported 100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Northern Trust holds 0.04% or 714,199 shares. Fayez Sarofim Communication, a Texas-based fund reported 1,612 shares. Oppenheimer & Co Incorporated stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). 8,012 are held by Panagora Asset Mgmt. Synovus has invested 0% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Nomura Incorporated reported 0% stake. 257,699 are owned by Balyasny Asset Mngmt Lc.

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $244.47M and $170.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) by 9,420 shares to 16,616 shares, valued at $4.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Bogle Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.60 billion and $1.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd Shs (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 32,374 shares to 167,294 shares, valued at $19.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hudson Ltd Com Cl A by 46,030 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,994 shares, and cut its stake in Everi Holdings Inc.

More notable recent Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “SunTrust weighs in on Google’s Criteo impact – Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) – Seeking Alpha” on May 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “RSI Alert: Criteo (CRTO) Now Oversold – Nasdaq” published on April 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Criteo S.A. (CRTO) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Criteo Reports Results For The Second Quarter 2019 And Announces A New $80 Million Share Repurchase Program – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Are Analysts Expecting From Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) In Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 23, 2019.