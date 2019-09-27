Bourgeon Capital Management Increases Stake in Marathon Pete (MPC); Kerrisdale Advisers Holding In Vonage Hldgs (VG) Was Has Raised

Kerrisdale Advisers Llc increased its stake in Vonage Hldgs Corp (VG) by 5.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.70% . The hedge fund held 2.03M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.00 million, up from 1.93M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc who had been investing in Vonage Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $12.01. About 1.69 million shares traded. Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) has declined 2.67% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical VG News: 14/05/2018 – Vonage Chief Marketing Officer Ted Gilvar to Leave Company June 1; 20/03/2018 – Vonage Launches New Comprehensive Channel Program to Accelerate Adoption of Business Cloud Communications in the Mid-Market and Enterprise Segments; 19/04/2018 – Vonage Launches New Integration Suite, Introduces SugarCRM Integration; 29/05/2018 – Vonage Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – VONAGE 1Q REV. $254M, EST. $251.7M; 16/04/2018 – Vonage Holdings Corp. Announces 2018 Annual Stockholders’ Meeting; 01/05/2018 – Vonage Launches Chatbot Integration for Workplace by Facebook; 08/03/2018 – Vonage to Present on the Future of Business Cloud Communications at Enterprise Connect 2018; 14/05/2018 – Vonage Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – Vonage Announces Vee a Virtual Assistant Chatbot

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 172.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc bought 60,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The hedge fund held 95,113 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.32 million, up from 34,963 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $60.84. About 9.13 million shares traded or 50.99% up from the average. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 04/04/2018 – NIGERIA MPC SAYS POLICY TIGHT ENOUGH TO REIN IN PRICE PRESSURES; 19/03/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM EXPECTED TO RESTART GASOLINE-MAKING UNIT CLOSER TO END OF MONTH AFTER REPAIRS; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER DUA SAYS WITH UPSIDE RISKS TO INFLATION AND LACKLUSTRE GROWTH PROSPECTS A WAIT AND WATCHSTRATEGY WITH RESPECT TO EVOLVING RISKS ALONG WITH STATUS QUO IN INTEREST RATES RECOMMENDE…; 17/04/2018 – POLAND’S MPC MEMBER HARDT SPEAKS ON PARKIET TV; 07/05/2018 – Andeavor Announces Strategic Combination With Marathon Petroleum Corp; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER DHOLAKIA SAYS HARDLY ANY EVIDENCE ON EMPLOYMENT GROWTH PICKING UP TO A LEVEL THAT WOULD PUT UPWARD PRESSURE ON WAGE GROWTH-MINUTES; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT ADDED UTX, WYNN, PAGS, EA, MPC IN 1Q: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum 1Q Speedway Income From Ops $95; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Volume Surges More Than 17 Times Average; 17/04/2018 – PRAXAIR BEGINS SUPPLYING HYDROGEN TO MARATHON REFINERY

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $601,750 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 94 investors sold MPC shares while 310 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 470.39 million shares or 4.73% less from 493.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Kerrisdale Advisers Llc, which manages about $371.12 million and $279.43M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 1,124 shares to 6,596 shares, valued at $12.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Momo Inc by 105,658 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,316 shares, and cut its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.70, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 20 investors sold VG shares while 61 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 202.13 million shares or 4.46% more from 193.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

