Bourgeon Capital Management Increases Stake in Cvs Health (CVS); Catalyst Capital Advisors Increased Its Nustar Energy LP (NS) Holding by $962,104 as Market Valuation Rose

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 34.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc bought 19,454 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The hedge fund held 75,454 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.07 million, up from 56,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $55.87. About 8.21 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 11/05/2018 – CVS Health: Policy Solutions That Lower Drug Prices Are Aligned With CVS Business Model and Wouldn’t Be Expected to Hurt Profitability; 23/04/2018 – ROBBINS LIKE EXPRESS SCRIPTS, CVS, MCKESSON AT SOHN CONF; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Medical Equipment Adds Teleflex, Exits CVS; 28/03/2018 – GOTTLIEB SAYS TRUMP “VERY WELL INFORMED” ABOUT FDA ACTIONS; 14/03/2018 – CVS Health Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades CVS Health To ‘BBB’; Debt Rated ‘BBB’; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health Names Marc-David Munk, MD, MPH, MHCM, as Chief Medical Officer of MinuteClinic and Associate Chief Medical Officer o; 06/03/2018 – CVS Starts Blockbuster Debt Sale to Fund $68 Billion Aetna Deal; 02/05/2018 – CVS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.41; 06/03/2018 – CVS Readies $44 Billion Bond Sale

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Nustar Energy Lp (NS) by 28.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc bought 37,004 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.80% . The institutional investor held 167,942 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.52 million, up from 130,938 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nustar Energy Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $29. About 524,382 shares traded or 15.57% up from the average. NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) has risen 16.65% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.65% the S&P500. Some Historical NS News: 08/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS NUSTAR ENERGY, LP AT ‘BB’; OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE; 26/04/2018 – NUSTAR ENERGY LP – QTRLY NET INCOME APPLICABLE TO COMMON LIMITED PARTNERS $1.15 PER UNIT; 08/03/2018 – NUSTAR ENERGY OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY FITCH; 26/04/2018 – NuSTAR Energy 1Q Net $126.1M; 08/05/2018 – PDVSA halts Caribbean storage, shipping; diverts oil cargo: sources, data; 19/04/2018 – DJ NuStar Energy LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NS); 07/05/2018 – RPT-UPDATE 3-Conoco aims to seize PDVSA oil inventories in Curacao; 26/04/2018 – NUSTAR ENERGY 1Q ADJ EBITDA $250M, EST. $166.7M; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Adds NuStar Energy, Exits SL Green: 13F; 26/04/2018 – NuSTAR Energy 1Q EPS $1.15

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.68 million activity. Shares for $10.73 million were sold by MERLO LARRY J on Friday, February 1. DORMAN DAVID W also bought $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Friday, March 8. 3,410 CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares with value of $198,769 were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO. BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800 worth of stock.

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $244.47M and $170.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Accenture Plc F Class A (NYSE:ACN) by 16,595 shares to 17,797 shares, valued at $3.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $653.50M and $2.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VB) by 123,217 shares to 1.44M shares, valued at $219.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 3,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,000 shares, and cut its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI).

