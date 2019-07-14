Bourgeon Capital Management Increases Position in Martin Marietta Matls (MLM); As Banco Santander Chile New (BSAC) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Uss Investment Management LTD Has Lowered Stake by $9.43 Million

Uss Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Banco Santander Chile New (BSAC) by 19.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd sold 325,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.30% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.32 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.19 million, down from 1.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Banco Santander Chile New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $30.06. About 210,081 shares traded. Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) has declined 14.89% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.32% the S&P500.

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (MLM) by 161.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc bought 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% with the market. The hedge fund held 3,235 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $651,000, up from 1,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Martin Marietta Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $226.5. About 367,687 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 1.80% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Completes Acquisition Of Bluegrass Materials; 19/04/2018 – DJ Martin Marietta Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MLM); 25/04/2018 – DOJ: Martin Marietta Settlement Related to Bluegrass Deal Calls for Quarry Divestitures; 17/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Declares Regular Cash Dividend; 10/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS – ON APRIL 25, CORPORATION GOT ORDER ISSUED BY MSHA AT ITS BEDROCK QUARRY IN CENTER POINT, TEXAS; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta to Divest Forsyth Aggregates Quarry and Bluegrass’ Beaver Creek Aggregates Quarr; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Sees FY Rev $4.3B-$4.5B; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC – COMPANY INCREASES 2018 GUIDANCE TO REFLECT CONTRIBUTION FROM BLUEGRASS MATERIALS ACQUISITION; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta 1Q EPS 16c; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Materials Adds Martin Marietta

Uss Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) by 23,788 shares to 6.01M shares, valued at $133.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 216,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.37M shares, and has risen its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC).

Analysts await Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.46 earnings per share, down 8.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.5 per share. BSAC’s profit will be $215.68M for 16.34 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Banco Santander-Chile for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.95% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold MLM shares while 157 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 64.02 million shares or 3.72% less from 66.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adage Cap Partners Ltd Liability Corp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 682,566 shares. Bourgeon Cap Management Ltd Com, Connecticut-based fund reported 3,235 shares. Adams Natural Res Fund Incorporated reported 7,000 shares stake. Savings Bank invested in 4,414 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc owns 44,722 shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can reported 0.02% stake. Hl Fincl Services Ltd Liability Co has 3,303 shares. Stone Run Capital Ltd Company holds 4.27% or 43,125 shares in its portfolio. Kistler holds 20 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Of America reported 0% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). First Amer Comml Bank stated it has 0.03% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv owns 603 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Hudson Bay LP has invested 0.09% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Prudential Fincl holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 58,360 shares. Moreover, Karpas Strategies Limited has 0.29% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $244.47 million and $170.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) by 9,420 shares to 16,616 shares, valued at $4.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.