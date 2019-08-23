Bourgeon Capital Management Increased Sony F Sponsored A (SNE) Position; Ing Global Equity Dividend & Premium Opportunity Fund (IGD)’s Sentiment Is 1

Ing Global Equity Dividend & Premium Opportunity Fund (IGD) investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.35, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 26 investment professionals increased or opened new equity positions, while 26 decreased and sold their holdings in Ing Global Equity Dividend & Premium Opportunity Fund. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 12.42 million shares, down from 13.90 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Ing Global Equity Dividend & Premium Opportunity Fund in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 11 Reduced: 15 Increased: 19 New Position: 7.

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc increased Sony Corporation F Sponsored A (SNE) stake by 24.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc acquired 21,750 shares as Sony Corporation F Sponsored A (SNE)’s stock rose 10.71%. The Bourgeon Capital Management Llc holds 111,825 shares with $4.72M value, up from 90,075 last quarter. Sony Corporation F Sponsored A now has $67.94B valuation. The stock decreased 3.32% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $54.77. About 1.56 million shares traded or 13.02% up from the average. Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) has risen 8.64% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.64% the S&P500. Some Historical SNE News: 16/05/2018 – FUJIFILM Corporation vs Sony Corporation | FWD Entered | 05/16/2018; 09/04/2018 – Qualstar to design and manufacture Enterprise Class Optical Disc Library for Sony; 23/05/2018 – New Sony chief sets goals beyond the horizon; 20/05/2018 – New Sony CEO to Detail Shift Away From Gadgets in Mid-Term Plan; 22/05/2018 – The Wrap: Sony Announces Lord and Miller Animated Comedy `The Mitchells Vs the Machines’; 03/04/2018 – Sony Music’s Spotify Stake Worth at Least $1.63 Billion; 17/04/2018 – Deadline Hollywood: EXCLUSIVE: @itsgabrielleu inks first-look deal with Sony Pictures TV; 27/04/2018 – Sony Corp FY EPS Y388.32 Vs EPS Y58.07; 03/04/2018 – SONY SOLD 17.2% STAKE IN SPOTIFY, EXPECTS 105B YEN GAIN; 22/05/2018 – Sony shifts mode to take […]

The stock increased 0.47% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $6.43. About 239,477 shares traded. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (IGD) has 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc Tx holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund for 147,141 shares. Guggenheim Capital Llc owns 2.01 million shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Advisors Asset Management Inc. has 0.1% invested in the company for 879,674 shares. The Missouri-based Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. has invested 0.1% in the stock. Shaker Financial Services Llc, a Virginia-based fund reported 27,000 shares.