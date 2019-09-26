Bourgeon Capital Management Increased Position in Fluor Corp. (New) (FLR) by $442,200 as Stock Declined; Holowesko Partners LTD Increased Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Position

Holowesko Partners Ltd increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 9.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Holowesko Partners Ltd bought 244,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 2.71M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $128.25 million, up from 2.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $216.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $49.17. About 1.72M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 08/05/2018 – Myers Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – Wells Fargo Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Ex- Wells Fargo Wealth Management Chief Stands by Unit — Barrons.com; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Bory Optimistic About Europe’s Growth Outlook (Video); 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo 1Q Return on Assets 1.26%; 05/03/2018 – Wells Fargo Selects Blackhawk Network to Expand Its Go Far Rewards Portfolio; 26/04/2018 – Emma: Exclusive: Wells Fargo loses teachers union AFT over ties to NRA, guns; 10/05/2018 – Still Too Early to Get Back on Wells Fargo’s Wagon — Heard on the Street; 19/04/2018 – Wells Fargo said to be target of $1 billion US fine; 12/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD CNQ.TO : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$44 FROM C$43

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Fluor Corp. (New) (FLR) by 140.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc bought 13,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.96% . The hedge fund held 22,950 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $773,000, up from 9,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fluor Corp. (New) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $18.89. About 171,524 shares traded. Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) has declined 35.89% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.89% the S&P500. Some Historical FLR News: 27/04/2018 – FLUOR – ITS JV PARTNERSHIP WITH JGC SELECTED AS A CONTRACTOR FOR LNG CANADA’S PROPOSED LNG EXPORT FACILITY IN KITIMAT, BRITISH COLUMBIA; 27/03/2018 – Fluor Awarded Front-End Engineering and Design and Project Management Consultancy Contract for Phosphoric Acid Production; 03/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP FLR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.30 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/04/2018 – Fluor Joint Venture Selected for LNG Canada Project; 30/05/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS FLUOR ‘A-‘ RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE; 19/04/2018 – Fluor’s Top-Valued Work Spans Ethylene, LNG Production and NGCC Plants, an Industrial Info News Alert; 03/05/2018 – Fluor 1Q Rev $4.82B; 09/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP FLR.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES TO BUY FROM UNDERPERFORM – TRADERS; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s: Change in Fluor’s Outlook Reflects Deterioration in Operating Results and Credit Metrics; 15/05/2018 – DZ Bank Adds Fluor, Exits Macquarie Infrastructure: 13F

More notable recent Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Fluor rises after ISICO discloses 5.1% active stake – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Shares of Fluor Got Stomped in August – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FLR, HOV and CLIR among industrial movers – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Fluor Stock Is Cratering Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $501,786 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.45, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 62 investors sold FLR shares while 115 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 121.17 million shares or 2.27% more from 118.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Westpac Bk holds 53,915 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has 0% invested in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). First Interstate Financial Bank invested in 190 shares or 0% of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mngmt Group Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 0% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) or 1 shares. Dimensional Fund Lp reported 2.47 million shares. Creative Planning holds 0% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) or 6,373 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers owns 195 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Manchester Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Tradewinds Management Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt holds 7,398 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement System Of Texas accumulated 135,000 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 10,717 shares. World Asset Management accumulated 0.02% or 14,211 shares.