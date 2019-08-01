Bourgeon Capital Management Increased Its Martin Marietta Matls (MLM) Stake by $402,000; As Lincoln Natl Ind (LNC) Stock Value Declined, Holder Rr Partners LP Has Lowered Its Stake

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (MLM) by 161.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc bought 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.05% . The hedge fund held 3,235 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $651,000, up from 1,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Martin Marietta Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $2.91 during the last trading session, reaching $244.84. About 435,423 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Martin Marietta Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MLM); 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Materials First-Quarter Profit Falls 76%; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC QTRLY SHR $0.16; 25/04/2018 – DOJ: MARTIN MARIETTA SHOULD DIVEST SOME QUARRIES; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Completes Acquisition Of Bluegrass Materials; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Sees FY Net $525M-Net $640M

Rr Partners Lp decreased its stake in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (LNC) by 2.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Partners Lp sold 28,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.07% . The institutional investor held 1.35 million shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.29 million, down from 1.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Partners Lp who had been investing in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 8.78% or $5.73 during the last trading session, reaching $59.6. About 2.48 million shares traded or 80.11% up from the average. Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) has declined 4.07% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical LNC News: 01/05/2018 – Society for New Communications Research of The Conference Board (SNCR) Announces 2018 Excellence in New Communications Award Wi; 13/04/2018 – VERDE SERVICIOS EXITED WFC, NXPI, GOOG, HDB, LNC IN 1Q: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Launches Indexed Universal Life Solution with Cash Growth Flexibility for Changing Client Needs; 13/03/2018 – Two Industry Veterans Join Lincoln Financial’s Retirement Plan Services Institutional Retirement Distribution Team; 13/03/2018 – Lincoln Financial Network Advisor Recognized by InvestmentNews Women to Watch Award; 23/05/2018 – Lincoln National Presenting at Conference May 30; 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Fincl Group Names Chris Neczypor as Senior Vice Pres, Head of Investment Risk and Strategy; 23/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group to Participate in the Deutsche Bank Global Financial Services Conference; 23/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Teams up to Deliver 200 Care Packages to U.S. Servicemembers; 02/05/2018 – Lincoln National 1Q Rev $3.61B

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold LNC shares while 188 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 155.43 million shares or 6.97% less from 167.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tradition Capital Ltd Llc has 61,050 shares for 0.97% of their portfolio. Johnson Investment Counsel stated it has 16,418 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Savant Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) for 6,067 shares. Tarbox Family Office holds 0.01% or 276 shares. Regent Investment Mngmt Limited Liability reported 7,800 shares. Stifel Fincl Corp owns 29,209 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Adage Capital Prtn Gru Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% or 57,361 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Trust Na holds 7,975 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Hightower Advsr Limited Company holds 22,543 shares. 74,870 were reported by Td Asset. Sigma Planning has invested 0.02% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Jump Trading reported 5,837 shares. Chevy Chase Trust Inc stated it has 171,008 shares. 6,700 were reported by Macquarie Gp Limited. Cwm Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) for 12,260 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $604,857 activity.

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $244.47M and $170.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Accenture Plc F Class A (NYSE:ACN) by 16,595 shares to 17,797 shares, valued at $3.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold MLM shares while 157 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 64.02 million shares or 3.72% less from 66.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Harvey Prtnrs Ltd Llc holds 29,500 shares or 9.83% of its portfolio. Nuwave Investment Management Ltd Co has invested 0% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Lockheed Martin Investment holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 15,240 shares. Creative Planning invested in 25,093 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Cypress Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 2,825 shares. Moore Capital Ltd Partnership reported 25,600 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 256,817 shares. Argent Tru owns 3,355 shares. Cornerstone Advsr has invested 0.01% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Oppenheimer invested in 0.17% or 31,280 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Co holds 3,148 shares. Moreover, Deutsche Savings Bank Ag has 0.01% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Moreover, C M Bidwell & Associate Ltd has 0% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 7 shares. National Pension Ser reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Ls Advsrs Lc has invested 0.02% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).