Bourgeon Capital Management Increased Anadarko Petroleum (APC) Stake; Shorts at Pinnacle West Capital (PNW) Raised By 11.88%

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc increased Anadarko Petroleum (APC) stake by 84.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc acquired 9,000 shares as Anadarko Petroleum (APC)’s stock rose 1.78%. The Bourgeon Capital Management Llc holds 19,670 shares with $895,000 value, up from 10,670 last quarter. Anadarko Petroleum now has $36.56B valuation. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 24.21M shares traded or 159.31% up from the average. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 27/03/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum Gears Up for $4.5 Billion in 2018 Capital Spending, an Industrial Info News Alert; 27/04/2018 – STONE ENERGY TO BUY RAM POWELL FROM SHELL, EXXONMOBIL, ANADARKO; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S GOVERNMENT WOULD START NEW TALKS WITH REFINERS, OIL PRODUCERS IF A NEW FUEL PRICE AGREEMENT IS REQUIRED AFTER JUNE -ENERGY MIN; 18/05/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM APC.N SEEKING $14-$15 BLN FROM BANKS, EXPORT CREDIT AGENCIES FOR MOZAMBIQUE LNG PROJECT; 09/05/2018 – Argentina offshore auction attracts oil producers, blocks being defined -Energy Min; 21/05/2018 – Anadarko Names Mitchell W. Ingram EVP, International, Deepwater & Exploration; 18/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Anadarko seeks to raise $14-$15 bln for Mozambique LNG project; 09/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Colombia jumps into Latam oil auction wave, to award blocks in April; 21/05/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP APC.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $77; 02/05/2018 – ANADARKO ‘MOTIVATED’ TO ADD MORE BUYBACKS IF CASH FLOWS PERSIST

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) had an increase of 11.88% in short interest. PNW’s SI was 4.19M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 11.88% from 3.75M shares previously. With 894,600 avg volume, 5 days are for Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW)’s short sellers to cover PNW’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.27% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $91.26. About 146,669 shares traded. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) has risen 13.67% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.67% the S&P500. Some Historical PNW News: 09/04/2018 – PINNACLE WEST’S PALO VERDE 3 REACTOR IN ARIZ. CUT TO 0%: NRC; 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Packaging Corporation of America, M&T Bank, Pinnacle West Capital, Agnico; 23/04/2018 – DJ Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PNW); 02/05/2018 – Pinnacle West Capital Sees 2018 EPS $4.35-EPS $4.55; 02/05/2018 – PNW 1Q OPER REV. $692.7M, EST. $681.0M (2 EST.); 20/04/2018 – PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORP – ARIZONA PUBLIC SERVICE COMPANY MAY OFFER AND SELL UNSECURED DEBT SECURITIES FROM TIME TO TIME IN ONE OR MORE OFFERINGS; 02/05/2018 – Pinnacle West Capital Sees 2018 Consolidated Earned Return on Avg Common Equity Topping 9.5%; 02/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL 1Q EPS 3C, EST. 7C; 24/04/2018 – APS to Issue Resource RFPs; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Pinnacle West Capital And Sub Otlks To Stable

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company has market cap of $10.25 billion. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar resources. It has a 20.43 P/E ratio. The firm serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 36 investors sold Pinnacle West Capital Corporation shares while 123 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 94.09 million shares or 0.85% more from 93.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Sector Pension Board has 0.01% invested in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW). Us Bank De owns 49,392 shares. First Mercantile Tru has 0.04% invested in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW). Farmers Merchants Investments Incorporated has 0% invested in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) for 45 shares. Commonwealth Bankshares Of has invested 0.02% in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW). Invesco Limited has invested 0.08% in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW). Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Co has 2,935 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corporation owns 60,390 shares. Johnson Grp Inc holds 0% or 400 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancshares reported 72,875 shares. Manchester Mngmt Lc invested in 505 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma holds 43 shares. Element Mgmt Lc accumulated 39,500 shares. Bluecrest Cap Mngmt Ltd accumulated 0.02% or 4,929 shares. Great Lakes Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.18% stake.

Among 6 analysts covering Pinnacle West Capital Corp (NYSE:PNW), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Pinnacle West Capital Corp has $105 highest and $9000 lowest target. $97.83’s average target is 7.20% above currents $91.26 stock price. Pinnacle West Capital Corp had 12 analyst reports since February 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. SunTrust maintained it with “Hold” rating and $9800 target in Friday, August 9 report. The stock of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Barclays Capital. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, March 13 report. Bank of America maintained Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) on Monday, February 25 with “Hold” rating. On Monday, February 25 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. As per Monday, April 15, the company rating was upgraded by Bank of America. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Wednesday, June 12 by Morgan Stanley. UBS maintained the shares of PNW in report on Monday, February 25 with “Hold” rating.

More notable recent Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Pinnacle West Capital Corp (PNW) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Arizona’s most-profitable public companies raked in billions in 2018 – Phoenix Business Journal” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 8, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold APC shares while 223 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.34 million shares or 0.85% less from 421.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 53,125 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 55,957 shares. Veritas Investment Management Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.02% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Conning holds 0.03% or 18,525 shares. 731,351 were accumulated by Nordea Mgmt. Bokf Na reported 12,742 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 104,075 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Cypress Management Lc (Wy) reported 350 shares stake. 38,277 were reported by Welch Forbes Lc. 30,978 are held by Agf Investments. Glenmede Co Na invested in 204,978 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.1% or 10,900 shares in its portfolio. Factory Mutual Insur Com reported 538,700 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Piedmont Invest Advsrs has 20,209 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Anadarko Petroleum had 22 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Mizuho downgraded the shares of APC in report on Tuesday, March 19 to “Hold” rating. The rating was upgraded by Citigroup on Monday, April 1 to “Buy”. The stock of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, May 16. The stock has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, March 11. The stock of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) earned “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, April 15. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, May 7 by Stifel Nicolaus. The company was maintained on Friday, February 22 by Guggenheim.