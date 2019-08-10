Bourgeon Capital Management Holds Position in Schlumberger LTD F (SLB); As Extreme Networks (EXTR) Valuation Rose, Springowl Associates Decreased Stake by $840,000

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd F (SLB) by 19.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc bought 13,927 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The hedge fund held 84,292 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.67 million, up from 70,365 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd F for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $34.53. About 7.54M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Springowl Associates Llc decreased its stake in Extreme Networks Inc (EXTR) by 37.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springowl Associates Llc sold 120,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.01% . The hedge fund held 200,796 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50M, down from 320,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springowl Associates Llc who had been investing in Extreme Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $965.29 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $8.1. About 921,280 shares traded. Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) has declined 3.21% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.21% the S&P500. Some Historical EXTR News: 08/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Sees 4Q EPS 1c-EPS 8c; 08/05/2018 – EXTREME NETWORKS INC – QTRLY GAAP NET LOSS $0.12 PER BASIC SHARE; 08/05/2018 – EXTREME NETWORKS 3Q ADJ REV $262.0M, EST. $268.2M; 29/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – DJ Extreme Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXTR); 30/05/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Extreme Networks Brings Solution Selling Track To ‘Sales Dojo’ Training Program; 07/05/2018 – EXTREME NETWORKS INC – ON MAY 1, ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT FOR $40 MLN FIVE-YEAR REVOLVING CREDIT, $190 MLN FIVE-YEAR TERM LOAN; 30/04/2018 – Extreme Networks Presenting at Conference May 30; 24/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Presenting at Credit Suisse Conference Jun 15; 07/05/2018 – EXTREME NETWORKS INC – ON MAY 1, BORROWED ABOUT $200 MILLION UNDER THE SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITIES TO PAY OFF EXISTING DEBT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old Bankshares In has 0.04% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Allstate Corp has invested 0.07% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Principal Fincl Group Inc Inc invested in 0.09% or 2.12M shares. Arete Wealth Ltd Liability Com reported 13,731 shares stake. Veritable LP accumulated 0.07% or 81,521 shares. Qci Asset New York owns 361,438 shares for 1.55% of their portfolio. Massachusetts-based Dakota Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.31% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Northstar Asset Ltd reported 22,067 shares. Engy Opportunities Management Lc, Texas-based fund reported 53,411 shares. Brighton Jones Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 6,276 shares in its portfolio. Meyer Handelman Co reported 226,969 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Company reported 411,992 shares. Grimes Com has 52,223 shares. 771,711 were reported by Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Com.

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $244.47M and $170.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 7,430 shares to 55,879 shares, valued at $7.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold EXTR shares while 57 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 91.87 million shares or 5.68% more from 86.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 329,008 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board owns 742,850 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Schroder Investment Mngmt Group Inc holds 1.09M shares. Barclays Pcl holds 0% or 195,013 shares in its portfolio. Kennedy Mngmt has 768,756 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund owns 45,831 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability holds 0% or 46,320 shares. New York-based Paradigm Cap New York has invested 4.43% in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR). The Colorado-based Icon Advisers Inc has invested 0.03% in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR). Royal Natl Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR). Amalgamated Comml Bank holds 0% or 19,216 shares in its portfolio. Victory Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 195,354 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein LP holds 3.21M shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 1.34 million shares. Hotchkis Wiley Cap Mngmt Llc accumulated 407,150 shares.