Bourgeon Capital Management Holds Holding in Eaton Plc F (ETN); Health Ins Innovations (Put) (HIIQ) Stock Rose While Bluefin Trading Has Lifted Position by $929,000

Bluefin Trading Llc increased its stake in Health Ins Innovations Inc (Put) (HIIQ) by 454.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluefin Trading Llc bought 464,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.50% . The hedge fund held 566,600 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30 million, up from 102,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluefin Trading Llc who had been investing in Health Ins Innovations Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $271.56M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.91% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $20.22. About 716,306 shares traded. Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) has declined 31.71% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.71% the S&P500. Some Historical HIIQ News: 08/03/2018 Health Insurance Innovations at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR; 20/04/2018 – DJ Health Insurance Innovations Inc , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HIIQ); 14/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Health Insurance Innovations,; 24/05/2018 – College Students and Grads Need Affordable Health Insurance Given High Tuition and Loan Costs; 09/05/2018 – AgileHealthlnsurance Report: Price Advantage of Short-Term Health Insurance Over Obamacare Widens in 2018; 30/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (HIIQ) for Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duty; 11/04/2018 – HCC SETTLEMENT HAS NO BEARING ON HIIQ INQUIRY: CAPITOL FORUM; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations 1Q Adj EPS 52c; 09/05/2018 – AgileHealthInsurance Report: Price Advantage of Short-Term Health Insurance Over Obamacare Widens in 2018; 02/05/2018 – HEALTH INSURANCE INNOVATIONS: NO FINDINGS COMMUNICATED YET

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc F (ETN) by 40.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc bought 23,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The hedge fund held 80,365 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.47M, up from 57,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc F for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.17% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $76.79. About 2.40 million shares traded or 9.67% up from the average. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 25/04/2018 – Global LED Industrial Lighting Market 2018-2022 with CREE, Dialight, Eaton & General Electric Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/05/2018 – EATON CORPORATION PLC – PLANNED JV WILL BE BASED IN CHINA; 20/03/2018 – 2017-2021 Automotive Coolant Hose Global Market Report – Key Vendors Are Continental, Eaton, Gates, Sumitomo Riko, and Toyoda Gosei Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Demonstrates Transformational Possibilities of Connected Lighting for Today’s Smart Homes, Buildings and Communities at LIGHTFAIR International; 16/05/2018 – FORD – PARTS PRODUCED AT NOTTINGHAM ARE BEING SHIPPED VIA DAILY FLIGHTS UNTIL PRODUCTION IN EATON RAPIDS RETURNS TO PRE-FIRE LEVELS; 16/03/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Brightstar Capital Partners’ Inaugural Fund Program; 06/04/2018 – Eaton Corp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Demonstrates Transformational Possibilities of Connected Lighting for Today’s Smart Homes, Buildings and Communities at; 10/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Serves As Placement Agent For Copenhagen Infrastructure III; 15/05/2018 – Eaton Launches Educational Program Designed to Help Customers Better Understand Electrical Codes and Standards

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold ETN shares while 281 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 316.81 million shares or 2.22% less from 323.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 155,181 shares or 0.51% of their US portfolio. Tudor Invest Et Al holds 7,863 shares. Cibc Markets has 0.01% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 23,891 shares. Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust invested in 292,372 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 765,248 were reported by First Tru Advsrs Limited Partnership. Dumont And Blake Invest Advsrs Lc owns 0.12% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 3,411 shares. Aull & Monroe Inv Mgmt Corporation accumulated 11,117 shares or 0.48% of the stock. Schwartz Inv Counsel reported 313,200 shares. 3,025 are owned by Stevens First Principles Advisors. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt reported 0.07% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Private Tru Co Na holds 6,291 shares. Hbk Investments Lp holds 0.01% or 9,087 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 0.12% or 36,110 shares. Asset Management Inc holds 0.04% or 24,426 shares. Glenmede Na reported 707,979 shares.

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $244.47 million and $170.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 7,430 shares to 55,879 shares, valued at $7.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 28 investors sold HIIQ shares while 34 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 14.02 million shares or 8.79% less from 15.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 125 were reported by Ftb Advisors. Alliancebernstein LP stated it has 16,600 shares. Old Second Bankshares Of Aurora reported 2,582 shares. Parametric Assocs Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). White Pine Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 39,065 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Aqr Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 14,705 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Prelude Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 177,655 shares. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Millennium Mngmt Ltd reported 649,188 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 17,817 were accumulated by Art Ltd Company. Advisory Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) or 3,722 shares. Jefferies Gp Ltd Llc has 7,548 shares. Alpine Woods Capital Investors invested 0.15% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Brown Advisory reported 0% of its portfolio in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Argent Capital Management Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.08% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ).

Bluefin Trading Llc, which manages about $691.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD) by 163,286 shares to 55,914 shares, valued at $1.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 543,856 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 229,144 shares, and cut its stake in Hsbc Hldgs Plc (NYSE:HSBC).

Since March 20, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.07 million activity. GABOS PAUL G bought $239,254 worth of stock. FICHTHORN JOHN also bought $2.75M worth of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) shares.