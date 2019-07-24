Bourgeon Capital Management Has Upped Holding in Eaton Plc F (ETN); Pnm Res (PNM) Holder American Investment Services Lowered Its Holding by $394,142 as Valuation Rose

American Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in Pnm Res Inc (PNM) by 35.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Investment Services Inc sold 8,386 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,495 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $734,000, down from 23,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Pnm Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $50.09. About 176,860 shares traded. PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) has risen 23.92% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical PNM News: 13/03/2018 – PNM RESOURCES INC PNM.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $2.07 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/04/2018 – PNM Resources Affirms 2019 Ongoing EPS $2.04-$2.16; 27/04/2018 – PNM RESOURCES INC PNM.N SEES FY 2019 SHR $2.04 TO $2.16 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 07/03/2018 PNM THIRD AMENDMENT TO $150M TERM LOAN EXTENDS MATURITY DATE; 27/04/2018 – PNM Resources 1Q EPS 19c; 13/03/2018 – PNM RESOURCES INC – EXPECTED TO AFFIRM COMPANY’S 2018 CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $1.82 TO $1.92 PER DILUTED SHARE; 26/04/2018 – CALPERS SAYS ENCOURAGE PNM RESOURCES SHAREOWNERS TO SUPPORT PROPOSAL #4 ON CLIMATE RISK REPORTING – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 – PNM RESOURCES INC – EXPECTED TO AFFIRM 2018 CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $1.82 TO $1.92 PER SHARE; 13/03/2018 – PNM 2018, 2019 ONGOING EARNINGS GUIDANCE TO BE AFFIRMED; 27/04/2018 – PNM RESOURCES INC – 2018 AND 2019 ONGOING EARNINGS GUIDANCE AFFIRMED

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc F (ETN) by 40.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc bought 23,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% with the market. The hedge fund held 80,365 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.47 million, up from 57,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc F for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $82.53. About 843,778 shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 3.87% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.56% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 16/03/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Brightstar Capital Partners’ Inaugural Fund Program; 06/04/2018 – Eaton Corp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Serves As Placement Agent For Copenhagen Infrastructure lll; 09/05/2018 – FORD – TO PROVIDE UPDATE ON RESPONSE TO SUPPLY ISSUE AS RESULT OF FIRE ON MAY 2 AT MERIDIAN MAGNESIUM PRODUCTS OF AMERICA FACTORY IN EATON RAPIDS; 10/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Serves As Placement Agent For Copenhagen Infrastructure III; 01/05/2018 – EATON CORP 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $1.10; 22/05/2018 – Paramount Appoints David Eaton as Senior Vice President, Leasing in San Francisco; 24/05/2018 – S&PGE Affirms Eaton ‘A-‘ CCR; Outlook Revised To Stbl From Neg; 14/03/2018 Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Eaton on March 13 for “Variable neutral impedance for multi-source system” (Ohio Inventor); 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse® (Amifampridine Phosphate) for Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome

More notable recent PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “PNM Becomes First Utility Worldwide to Deploy Industry-Leading Technology to Benefit Customers – PRNewswire” on December 26, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Consider This Before Buying PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) For The 2.4% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “PNM Resources Revises 2019 Earnings Guidance, Management to Meet with Investors – PRNewswire” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “PNM to Add 100MW of Solar in New Mexico to Serve Facebook Data Center – PR Newswire” with publication date: October 19, 2018.

Analysts await PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.61 EPS, up 15.09% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.53 per share. PNM’s profit will be $48.77 million for 20.53 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by PNM Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 369.23% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold PNM shares while 77 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 70.32 million shares or 2.22% less from 71.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al holds 0.1% or 171,000 shares in its portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Management stated it has 0.05% in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM). Gp Inc owns 208,259 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd Com owns 48,371 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Renaissance Technology Ltd Com stated it has 2.53M shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 6,334 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Limited Co has invested 0.01% in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM). Riverhead Cap Mngmt Llc reported 12,632 shares. State Street reported 2.59M shares stake. Congress Asset Mgmt Ma holds 52,179 shares. Stevens Ltd Partnership owns 6,799 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Raymond James Fincl Advsrs reported 6,607 shares. Guggenheim holds 0.02% or 53,856 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr accumulated 2,767 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment has 731,066 shares.

American Investment Services Inc, which manages about $612.10M and $314.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 28,266 shares to 275,649 shares, valued at $22.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in World Gold Tr by 131,639 shares in the quarter, for a total of 595,471 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold ETN shares while 281 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 316.81 million shares or 2.22% less from 323.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Intrust Financial Bank Na has 0.22% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 10,704 shares. Savant Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.06% or 4,170 shares. 378,000 are owned by Old Republic. Grimes stated it has 9,042 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Lenox Wealth Mngmt Incorporated invested in 300 shares. Orrstown Financial Services holds 1.25% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) or 11,100 shares. Invesco Ltd, a Georgia-based fund reported 4.54 million shares. Alps Inc holds 475,326 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Sei Invests has invested 0.03% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Financial Bank Of Montreal Can owns 601,774 shares. Ajo LP reported 119,308 shares. Miller Howard Invs Inc New York reported 904,597 shares or 2.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Montag A And has 0.07% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 9,775 shares. Shoker Counsel invested 0.16% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). 2.46 million were reported by Epoch Ptnrs Inc.

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $244.47 million and $170.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Accenture Plc F Class A (NYSE:ACN) by 16,595 shares to 17,797 shares, valued at $3.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.