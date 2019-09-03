Bourgeon Capital Management Has Upped By $405,000 Its Anadarko Petroleum (APC) Holding; 1 Analysts Bullish CoreSite Realty (COR)

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc increased Anadarko Petroleum (APC) stake by 84.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc acquired 9,000 shares as Anadarko Petroleum (APC)’s stock rose 1.78%. The Bourgeon Capital Management Llc holds 19,670 shares with $895,000 value, up from 10,670 last quarter. Anadarko Petroleum now has $36.56B valuation. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 24.21 million shares traded or 176.48% up from the average. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 11/05/2018 – Anadarko Presenting at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 22; 02/05/2018 – ANADARKO: NO INTENTION OF INCREASING ACTIVITY AT CURRENT PRICES; 12/04/2018 – REG-TGS announces expansion of its 2018 onshore seismic activity with third project in the Anadarko Basin; 01/05/2018 – ANADARKO 1Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 40C; 08/05/2018 – Anadarko Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 02/05/2018 – ANADARKO ‘MOTIVATED’ TO ADD MORE BUYBACKS IF CASH FLOWS PERSIST; 26/04/2018 – LLOG Exploration Named Operator of Shenandoah Discovery in Gulf of Mexico; 11/04/2018 – Heavy options activity in Anadarko Petroleum and Marvell Technology, according to traders Jon and Pete Najarian; 27/03/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP APC.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $75; 27/03/2018 – Algeria’s 2017 energy export volumes slip, earnings up -c.bank

Among 2 analysts covering CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. CoreSite Realty has $11000 highest and $10300 lowest target. $106.50’s average target is -9.01% below currents $117.05 stock price. CoreSite Realty had 6 analyst reports since March 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $10300 target in Friday, July 26 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Tuesday, July 30. See CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) latest ratings:

30/07/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Outperform Old Target: $120.0000 New Target: $110.0000 Maintain

26/07/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Neutral Old Target: $111.0000 New Target: $103.0000 Maintain

10/07/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Sector Weight Downgrade

04/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

25/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

30/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

The stock increased 0.75% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $117.05. About 107,299 shares traded. CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) has declined 7.27% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.27% the S&P500. Some Historical COR News: 07/03/2018 CoreSite Announces Availability of VMware Cloud on AWS in Four Markets; 20/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP – PROCEEDS OF NEW TERM LOAN TO BE USED TO PAY DOWN PORTION OF CURRENT REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY BALANCE; 24/04/2018 – Nuveen Global Infrastructure Adds CoreSite Realty; 24/05/2018 – CoreSite Realty Raises Dividend to $1.03; 20/04/2018 – CoreSite Announces Amended and Expanded Credit Facility Increasing Total Borrowing Capacity to $1.05 Billion; 26/04/2018 – CoreSite Realty 1Q Rev $129.6M; 26/04/2018 – CoreSite Realty 1Q FFO $1.27/Shr; 26/04/2018 – CoreSite Realty Sees FY FFO $4.92/Shr-FFO $5.04/Shr; 20/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP – ENTERED INTO A NEW FIVE-YEAR, $150 MLN TERM LOAN UNDER AMENDED CREDIT FACILITY; 26/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP COR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $5.01 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

More notable recent CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Data REITs up amid CyrusOne sale interest report – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Our Take On CoreSite Realty Corporation’s (NYSE:COR) CEO Salary – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Read This Before Buying CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 261% – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CoreSite cuts 2019 guidance on elevated churn, legal costs – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

CoreSite Realty Corporation engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction, and management of data centers. The company has market cap of $4.21 billion. The data centers are specialized and secure buildings that house networking, storage, and communications technology infrastructure, including servers, storage devices, switches, routers, and fiber optic transmission equipment. It has a 54.88 P/E ratio. These buildings provide the power, cooling, and network connectivity to operate this mission-critical equipment.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold CoreSite Realty Corporation shares while 76 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 33.45 million shares or 3.25% less from 34.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal & General Public Limited Co invested in 0% or 43,156 shares. Driehaus Cap Ltd Liability Corporation reported 67,246 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdg holds 0% or 22,488 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Renaissance Tech Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.1% invested in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). Qs Invsts Limited Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). The California-based Lpl Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). American Bank accumulated 979 shares. Intrust Financial Bank Na reported 2,049 shares. Moreover, Advisory Service Net Limited Company has 0% invested in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). Utd Ser Automobile Association, Texas-based fund reported 5,628 shares. Ls Invest has invested 0.01% in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). Paloma Mgmt stated it has 3,870 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Wellington Mgmt Gp Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.01% or 466,584 shares. Comerica State Bank stated it has 23,939 shares. Nordea Inv Management reported 0.01% in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR).

More notable recent Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Houston energy companies close $55B megadeal – Houston Business Journal” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Occidental Sinking Far Below Deepwater? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Bill Nygren Trims General Electric, Baxter International Positions – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) were released by: 9News.com and their article: “Oxy reaches $1.5B JV deal with Colombian oil co. just ahead of Anadarko merger – 9News.com KUSA” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “New CEO, COO, chairman, board members named for Anadarko MLP after Oxy deal closes – Houston Business Journal” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Anadarko Petroleum has $7600 highest and $51 lowest target. $66.40’s average target is -8.75% below currents $72.77 stock price. Anadarko Petroleum had 20 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) on Thursday, May 16 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock has “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, April 15. Mizuho downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Tuesday, March 19 report. On Monday, April 1 the stock rating was upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy”. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, May 7. The stock of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Morgan Stanley.