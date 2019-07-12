Bourgeon Capital Management Has Upped Anadarko Petroleum (APC) Holding; 1 Bullish Analysts Covering Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB)

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc increased Anadarko Petroleum (APC) stake by 84.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc acquired 9,000 shares as Anadarko Petroleum (APC)’s stock rose 65.46%. The Bourgeon Capital Management Llc holds 19,670 shares with $895,000 value, up from 10,670 last quarter. Anadarko Petroleum now has $36.56 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $71.98. About 6.53 million shares traded. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has risen 5.30% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.87% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 09/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Colombia jumps into Latam oil auction wave, to award blocks in April; 18/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Anadarko seeks to raise $14-$15 bln for Mozambique LNG project; 29/05/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum CDS Widens 9 Bps, Most in 3 Months; 21/05/2018 – ANADARKO NAMES MITCHELL INGRAM EVP,INTL DEEPWATER & EXPLORATION; 02/05/2018 – ANADARKO ‘MOTIVATED’ TO ADD MORE BUYBACKS IF CASH FLOWS PERSIST; 18/05/2018 – ANADARKO’S ADVISER SOCIETE GENERALE HAS RECEIVED INTEREST FOR $12 BLN IN COVER AND DIRECT LENDING FROM EXPORT CREDIT AGENCIES; 10/05/2018 – Anadarko at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 16; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S GOVERNMENT WOULD START NEW TALKS WITH REFINERS, OIL PRODUCERS IF A NEW FUEL PRICE AGREEMENT IS REQUIRED AFTER JUNE -ENERGY MIN; 04/04/2018 – Midstates Petroleum Announces Agreement for Sale of Anadarko Basin Producing Properties for $58 M; 27/03/2018 – Anadarko expects Permian service costs to jump in 2018

Among 8 analysts covering Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB), 1 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 13% are positive. Laurentian Bank of Canada had 9 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. IBC maintained Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) rating on Wednesday, February 27. IBC has “Sell” rating and $41 target. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by RBC Capital Markets. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of LB in report on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. The company was downgraded on Thursday, February 28 by National Bank Canada. Desjardins Securities maintained Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) rating on Wednesday, February 27. Desjardins Securities has “Hold” rating and $42 target. Scotia Capital maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, February 21 report. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Scotia Capital. Canaccord Genuity maintained Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Sell” rating. See Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) latest ratings:

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold Laurentian Bank of Canada shares while 128 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 179.06 million shares or 3.58% less from 185.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Keating Invest Counselors holds 43,760 shares. State Street owns 10.60 million shares. Private Ocean Ltd Llc accumulated 225 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Ls Advisors Ltd Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) for 11,455 shares. Paloma Prtn Management has invested 0.06% in Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB). Tiaa Cref Investment Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB). Moore Capital Management L P has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB). Raymond James reported 241,117 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And Co holds 11 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Farmers Financial Bank accumulated 4 shares. Oakbrook Ltd holds 23,550 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Wellington Management Gp Llp has 0.01% invested in Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) for 892,703 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 309,172 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 77,119 were reported by Fmr. Amp Investors Ltd owns 65,091 shares.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and independent advisors in Canada. The company has market cap of $1.91 billion. The firm offers transactional products and current accounts, term deposits, and investment accounts; personal line of credit, personal loans, student loans, and RRSP loans; financing for agriculture, real estate, and commercial industries, as well as small and medium-sized enterprises; mortgage solutions, such as variable-rate mortgage, fixed-rate mortgage, equity line of credit, mortgage insurance, and retirement line of credit; and credit and business cards, as well as equipment finance and leasing solutions. It has a 10.79 P/E ratio. It also provides investment products, including fixed-rate investments, indexed investments, mutual funds, systematic savings plans, retirement projection plans, registered plans, bank securities, deposit-insurance, and power-of-attorneys; short-term and long-term investment solutions; and guaranteed investment certificates, as well as offers credit insurance products.

Among 6 analysts covering Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Anadarko Petroleum had 22 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup upgraded Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) rating on Monday, April 1. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $65 target. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, March 11 report. On Tuesday, May 7 the stock rating was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Hold”. On Friday, February 22 the stock rating was maintained by Guggenheim with “Buy”. Mizuho downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Tuesday, March 19 report. On Thursday, May 16 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Monday, April 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold APC shares while 223 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.34 million shares or 0.85% less from 421.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kbc Group Nv holds 494,467 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 125,004 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Heritage Invsts Mngmt Corporation accumulated 128,023 shares. Klingenstein Fields And owns 121,451 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers owns 0.01% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 7,776 shares. Ally, Michigan-based fund reported 45,000 shares. Mufg Americas Corporation accumulated 5,991 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding owns 296,167 shares. Quantitative Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 54,100 shares. The Massachusetts-based Eaton Vance Mngmt has invested 0.09% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Kanawha Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 14,115 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 20,209 shares. 32 were accumulated by Delta Asset Management Limited Co Tn. Moreover, Greenleaf Trust has 0% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Morgan Stanley has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC).

