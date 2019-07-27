Bourgeon Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position in Palo Alto Networks (PANW) as Stock Declined; Celanese Del (CE) Shares Rose While Acadian Asset Management Trimmed Its Stake

Acadian Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Celanese Corp Del (CE) by 88.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Acadian Asset Management Llc sold 4,775 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 637 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63,000, down from 5,412 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Acadian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Celanese Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $111.16. About 682,773 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 6.47% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 20/04/2018 – Celanese Announces Acetyl lntermediates Price Increases in Asia; 19/03/2018 – Celanese, Rhodia Acetow Have Withdrawn Notification of Proposed Joint Venture From European Commission; 04/04/2018 – Celanese Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Sustained Excellence Award; 27/03/2018 – Celanese Announces Vinyl Acetate-based Emulsions Price Increases; 03/05/2018 – Celanese Announces Acetyl lntermediates Price Increases; 21/03/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (March 21); 18/04/2018 – CELANESE BOOSTS DIV 17%, DECLARES QTRLY DIV; 23/04/2018 – DJ Celanese Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CE); 26/04/2018 – Celanese Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 16/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NFLX, ROKU, CE & WTFC

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks (PANW) by 36.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc sold 9,420 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.08% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 16,616 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.04M, down from 26,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $227.03. About 814,285 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 9.82% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 23/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Touted by Light Street’s Kacher Says at Sohn; 13/03/2018 – WASHINGTON/PALO ALTO, U.S. — U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision Monday to block Singaporean chipmaker Broadcom’s bid for American peer Qualcomm on national security grounds is not the first time his administration has used such reasoning to shield U.S. businesses from Chinese competition; 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE SAYS THE POSSIBLE CYBER ATTACK APPEARS TO BE FOCUSED ON UKRAINE; 22/05/2018 – FireMon Announces New Immediate Insight Threat Hunting App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 26/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS CLOSES PURCHASE OF EVIDENT.IO; 15/05/2018 – Palo Alto Cuts Amag Pharma, Buys More Epizyme: 13F; 24/04/2018 – Stealth Security Adds Two Palo Alto Networks Veterans to Executive Team as President and CEO and VP of Worldwide Sales; 23/04/2018 – KACHER SAYS PANW SHOULD BE VALUED AS A HIGH GROWTH SAAS BIZ; 23/04/2018 – KACHER SEES POTENTIAL 90% UPSIDE FOR PANW OVER NEXT 2 YEARS; 12/03/2018 – SD-WAN Market Leader Aryaka Unveils PASSPORT: Multi-Layered Security Platform and Ecosystem, Partners with Palo Alto Networks, Zscaler, and Radware

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $244.47M and $170.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eaton Corp Plc F (NYSE:ETN) by 23,190 shares to 80,365 shares, valued at $6.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 19,454 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,454 shares, and has risen its stake in Sony Corporation F Sponsored A (NYSE:SNE).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $16.87 million activity. Another trade for 30,000 shares valued at $6.53 million was sold by ZUK NIR. MCLAUGHLIN MARK D sold $8.65M worth of stock or 40,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Td Asset Mngmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Clearbridge Ltd Company owns 0.59% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 2.73M shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag holds 0.57% or 254,004 shares. Cambridge Invest stated it has 0.02% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Ibm Retirement Fund invested in 2,076 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Hhr Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 256,542 shares stake. Atalanta Sosnoff Ltd Co, New York-based fund reported 198,872 shares. Swiss Bancorporation has 361,400 shares. Scott & Selber Inc invested in 16,504 shares. Fred Alger Mngmt, New York-based fund reported 232,710 shares. Tru Com Of Vermont holds 1,422 shares. Nordea Inv Mgmt invested in 21,893 shares. Institute For Wealth Limited Liability Corp stated it has 4,332 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Moreover, Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.05% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Moreover, Washington Capital Mngmt has 0.62% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 2,250 shares.

Analysts await Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, up 50.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.18 per share. PANW’s profit will be $25.91M for 210.21 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual earnings per share reported by Palo Alto Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 145.45% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold CE shares while 175 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 117.23 million shares or 6.74% less from 125.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.04% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) or 5,056 shares. Convergence Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.14% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) for 6,533 shares. Exane Derivatives accumulated 31 shares or 0% of the stock. Wellington Management Gp Llp reported 4.50M shares. Moreover, Essex Lc has 0% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) for 135 shares. Amer Grp Inc owns 50,415 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 46,463 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Glenmede Tru Na owns 552,704 shares. Los Angeles & Equity Rech Inc reported 0.01% stake. 18,975 were accumulated by Amalgamated Comml Bank. 26,628 are held by Tudor Inv Et Al. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc reported 147,588 shares. Voya Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.09% or 402,980 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 12,800 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Keybank National Association Oh reported 2,209 shares.