Bourgeon Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position in Danaher (DHR) by $980,760 as Shares Rose; Lithia Mtrs (LAD) Stake Boosted by Park West Asset Management Llc

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Danaher Corp (DHR) by 11.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc sold 7,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The hedge fund held 55,879 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.38 million, down from 63,309 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Danaher Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $141.8. About 509,847 shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 22/05/2018 – Fluke RSE300 and RSE600 Fixed-Mount Infrared Cameras easily integrate infrared data, images, and videos to produce more comprehensive research analysis; 14/05/2018 – Danaher Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – DANAHER CORP DHR.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $110; 09/03/2018 – Danaher Sees Integrated DNA Deal Closing in Mid-2018; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Raises Profit Target for 2018 — Earnings Review; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher Corporation (US); 09/03/2018 – Danaher To Acquire Integrated DNA Technologies; 26/03/2018 – DANAHER CORP SAYS ON MARCH 23, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A $1.0 BLN 364-DAY REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – OC OERLIKON PREPARING LISTING FOR ITS DRIVE SYSTEMS BUSINESS; 04/05/2018 – OC Oerlikon prepares IPO for drives division

Park West Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Lithia Mtrs Inc (LAD) by 418.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park West Asset Management Llc bought 1.05M shares as the company’s stock rose 18.80% . The hedge fund held 1.30M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $120.18M, up from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park West Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Lithia Mtrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.05B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $131.15. About 40,807 shares traded. Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) has risen 51.13% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.13% the S&P500. Some Historical LAD News: 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $10.60; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N – NEW VEHICLE SAME STORE SALES DECREASED 2% IN QUARTER; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA BOOSTS QTR DIVIDEND TO 29C/SHR, EST. 30C; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS 1Q REV. $2.7B, EST. $2.69B; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors 1Q EPS $2.07; 15/05/2018 – Lithia Motors May Benefit, Industry Posts 14th Straight Gain; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.07, EST. $2.29; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors Backs 2018 EPS $10.60; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors 1Q Net $52.1M; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA REAFFIRMS FORECAST

