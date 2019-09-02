Bourgeon Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Danaher (DHR) Holding; 0 Analysts Bullish C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW)

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc decreased Danaher Corp (DHR) stake by 11.74% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc sold 7,430 shares as Danaher Corp (DHR)’s stock rose 6.80%. The Bourgeon Capital Management Llc holds 55,879 shares with $7.38M value, down from 63,309 last quarter. Danaher Corp now has $100.36 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $142.09. About 1.96 million shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher Corporation (US); 09/03/2018 – Danaher To Acquire Integrated DNA Technologies; 09/03/2018 – Danaher: Integrated DNA Provides Consumables for Genomics Applications; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $4.38-Adj EPS $4.45; 07/03/2018 – Danaher Sees 1Q Adjusted EPS Above High-End of Prior Guidance; 07/03/2018 – Danaher: Better-Than-Expected Results in Life Sciences, Diagnostics Platforms; 19/04/2018 – DANAHER CORP DHR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.62 TO $3.69; 07/03/2018 – Danaher Provides Update On First Quarter 2018 Financial Performance; 19/04/2018 – Danaher 1Q Operating Cash Flow $828.9M; 08/05/2018 – Danaher Announces Quarterly Dividend

Among 2 analysts covering CH Robinson (NASDAQ:CHRW), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. CH Robinson has $100 highest and $99 lowest target. $99.50’s average target is 17.77% above currents $84.49 stock price. CH Robinson had 5 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, April 4 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Monday, March 25 with “Hold”. See C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) latest ratings:

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 34 investors sold DHR shares while 411 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 558.16 million shares or 5.65% more from 528.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Enterprise Financial Corp has 0.12% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Institute For Wealth Management Lc holds 0.19% or 6,495 shares. Hudock Group Ltd Liability Com has 19 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.11% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Parametric Assocs Limited Com invested 0.24% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Bath Savings Trust Comm holds 2% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) or 71,939 shares. Broderick Brian C owns 3.26% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 69,023 shares. Evercore Wealth Limited Com owns 28,960 shares. Oppenheimer & Co stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). De Burlo Group reported 0.74% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Douglass Winthrop Advisors Lc holds 0.23% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) or 39,265 shares. Arcadia Investment Management Corp Mi reported 22,638 shares or 0.86% of all its holdings. Girard Ltd reported 3,294 shares stake. Signaturefd Limited Liability has invested 0.08% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Franklin Street Nc owns 126,923 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Danaher Corp has $14800 highest and $140 lowest target. $144’s average target is 1.34% above currents $142.09 stock price. Danaher Corp had 3 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan on Monday, March 4 with “Buy”.

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc increased Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) stake by 9,000 shares to 19,670 valued at $895,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM) stake by 2,000 shares and now owns 3,235 shares. Schlumberger Ltd F (NYSE:SLB) was raised too.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $348,800 activity. Another trade for 2,500 shares valued at $348,800 was made by RALES MITCHELL P on Friday, August 23.

Analysts await Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.15 EPS, up 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. DHR’s profit will be $812.22 million for 30.89 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual EPS reported by Danaher Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.36% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.68, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. shares while 135 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 113.75 million shares or 4.32% less from 118.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Suntrust Banks holds 0.04% or 95,907 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0.04% invested in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) for 231,329 shares. Nordea Invest Mgmt Ab has invested 0% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Hartford Investment Mngmt Com reported 14,998 shares stake. Bokf Na has invested 0.01% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). First Hawaiian Comml Bank has 181 shares. Northeast Investment Management holds 0.02% or 2,606 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Limited Liability Com owns 0.08% invested in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) for 8.13M shares. Kbc Grp Inc Nv reported 0.1% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Pggm Investments reported 40,000 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Profund Limited Liability Company invested in 2,396 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% stake. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc owns 43 shares. 161,722 were reported by Gw Henssler. Yorktown Management & Research stated it has 3,400 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings.

