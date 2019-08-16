Bourgeon Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding in Accenture Plc F Class A (ACN) by $2.92 Million as Stock Rose; Simulations Plus (SLP) Stock Price Rose While State Street Trimmed by $607,635 Its Holding

State Street Corp decreased its stake in Simulations Plus Inc (SLP) by 13.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Street Corp sold 28,935 shares as the company’s stock rose 70.94% . The institutional investor held 188,448 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.98M, down from 217,383 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Street Corp who had been investing in Simulations Plus Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $657.26 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.26% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $37.49. About 109,377 shares traded. Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) has risen 120.57% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.57% the S&P500. Some Historical SLP News: 09/04/2018 Simulations Plus Reports Record Second Quarter FY2018 Revenue; 08/05/2018 – DILISYM SERVICES – U.S. FDA SECURED ANNUAL GOVERNMENT LICENSE FOR QSP MODELING SOFTWARE, DILISYM; 24/04/2018 – Simulations Plus Announces Employee Bonuses; 08/05/2018 – US FDA Procures DlLlsym Software License Package; 23/05/2018 – Simulations Plus Releases GastroPlus™ Version 9.6; 19/04/2018 – DJ Simulations Plus Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLP); 08/05/2018 – US FDA Procures DILIsym Software License Package; 24/04/2018 – Simulations Plus Announces a One-Time $1,000 Cash Bonus to Each of Its Employees; 09/04/2018 – Simulations Plus 2Q EPS 19c

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Accenture Plc F Class A (ACN) by 48.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc sold 16,595 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The hedge fund held 17,797 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.13 million, down from 34,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Accenture Plc F Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $3.66 during the last trading session, reaching $193.22. About 2.35 million shares traded or 32.26% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 16/05/2018 – Duck Creek Technologies’ Formation ‘18 Sees Record Attendance, Unveils P&C Innovation Lab, Sets New Bar for Operational Efficiency in the Industry; 13/03/2018 – Accenture Helps Air France KLM Martinair Cargo Roll Out Enhanced Air Cargo Solution; 22/03/2018 – Accenture Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Duck Creek Technologies Recognized by Celent with Industry Awards for Fourth Consecutive Year; 19/04/2018 – Bankers Confident in the Integrity of Data Driving Business Decisions; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – DECLARES SEMI-ANNUAL CASH DIVIDEND OF $1.33 PER SHARE, A 10% INCREASE OVER PRIOR YEAR; 12/04/2018 – Cape Analytics Joins Duck Creek Partner Ecosystem to Provide Property Intelligence Solution Enabled by Al and Geospatial lmagery to Property & Casualty Insurers; 23/05/2018 – Accenture Commits US$200 Million to Education, Training and Skills Initiatives Over Next Three Years to Equip Disadvantaged; 22/03/2018 – Accenture’s revenue rises 15.2 percent; 08/05/2018 – Trust in Banks Highest Since 2012, but Declining Branch Visits and Increased Digital Transactions Risk Eroding Customer Relationships, Accenture Research Finds

Analysts await Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, up 28.57% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.07 per share. SLP’s profit will be $1.58M for 104.14 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual earnings per share reported by Simulations Plus, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -43.75% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $1.71 earnings per share, up 8.23% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.58 per share. ACN’s profit will be $1.09 billion for 28.25 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual earnings per share reported by Accenture plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.40% negative EPS growth.