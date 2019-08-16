Bourgeon Capital Management Has Raised Sony F Sponsored A (SNE) Holding; Profund Advisors Trimmed Dominion Energy (D) Position

Profund Advisors Llc decreased Dominion Energy Inc (D) stake by 13.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Profund Advisors Llc sold 10,160 shares as Dominion Energy Inc (D)’s stock declined 3.69%. The Profund Advisors Llc holds 62,796 shares with $4.81 million value, down from 72,956 last quarter. Dominion Energy Inc now has $61.90 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.28% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $77.05. About 4.78M shares traded or 15.71% up from the average. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 16/05/2018 – DOMINION: STILL CONFIDENT ATLANTIC COAST PIPELINE MOVES FORWARD; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Resources Sees 2Q Adj EPS 70c-Adj EPS 80c; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q Net $503M; 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – CREDIT FACILITY MATURES IN MARCH 2023, UNLESS EXTENDED; 26/04/2018 – DOMINION TRANS: MULLETT #3 UNPLANNED OUTAGE – 04/26/2018 02:45; 28/03/2018 – Dominion Energy’s IDR Affirmed at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 09/05/2018 – DAVID CHRISTIAN TO RETIRE FROM DOMINION ENERGY; 31/05/2018 – DOMINION RAISES SURRY 1 REACTOR TO 5% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 14/03/2018 – DOMINION SAYS BOOM STATION #9 OUT OF SVC UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Intention to Increase Dividends by 10%/Year Through 2019

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc increased Sony Corporation F Sponsored A (SNE) stake by 24.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc acquired 21,750 shares as Sony Corporation F Sponsored A (SNE)’s stock rose 10.71%. The Bourgeon Capital Management Llc holds 111,825 shares with $4.72M value, up from 90,075 last quarter. Sony Corporation F Sponsored A now has $68.65B valuation. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $55.02. About 864,184 shares traded. Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) has risen 8.64% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.64% the S&P500. Some Historical SNE News: 01/05/2018 – Motherboard: FTC Gives Sony, Microsoft, and Nintendo 30 Days to Get Rid of Illegal Warranty-Void-if-Removed Stickers; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – EMI deal makes Sony world’s biggest music publisher; 31/05/2018 – FOCUS-Sony’s push into entertainment aims for stability, not splashiness; 03/04/2018 – CORRECT: SONY SOLD 17.2% OF ITS HOLDINGS OF SPOTIFY; 23/05/2018 – Sony needs a new Walkman; 22/05/2018 – Sony changes tune in $2bn EMI Music deal as new chief goes on the offensive; 18/04/2018 – SONY & CARNEGIE UNIVERSITY SIGN PACT ON ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE; 21/05/2018 – SONY SAYS VALUATION OF EMI MUSIC PUBLISHING NOT REFLECTED YET IN THIS FY PROFIT OUTLOOK; 15/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms DHX Media’s ‘B+’ IDR Following Sony Partnership Announcement; Outlook Stable; 06/03/2018 – TOKYO — With autonomous-driving technology looking like the next big thing in the automotive industry, major companies in fields from technology to electronics and telecommunications have been teaming up with self-driving startups, investing aggressively and jockeying to take control of the latest developments

More notable recent Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Will This Be Amazon’s “Next Game of Thrones”? – The Motley Fool” on August 15, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Where Will Sony Stock Be in 1 Year? – Motley Fool” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Daniel Loeb’s 5 Biggest Stock Buys of 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Sony And Penn National Gaming – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Sony and Microsoft Throw GameStop a Lifeline – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hilltop Holdings reported 16,870 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. 2,475 are owned by Central State Bank Trust Co. Gm Advisory Group Inc has invested 0.13% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Ntv Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.3% or 13,646 shares in its portfolio. Brinker Incorporated accumulated 0.04% or 13,489 shares. Davis R M accumulated 2,680 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Ltd accumulated 100 shares or 0.01% of the stock. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.22% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Veritable Lp holds 0.07% or 45,264 shares in its portfolio. Interactive Advsrs, a Illinois-based fund reported 335 shares. Reliance Trust Of Delaware holds 0.16% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) or 13,116 shares. Glenview Savings Bank Tru Dept holds 4,100 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. 28,500 are owned by Violich Capital. North Point Managers Corp Oh holds 3,350 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Arrow Fin reported 9,047 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Businessinsider.com which released: “Uber’s top lawyer reveals how the CEO convinced him to join the company he’d previously said he would avoid – Business Insider” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 103% – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought Kadmon Holdings (NYSE:KDMN) Stock A Year Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 22% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought NCR (NYSE:NCR) Shares A Year Ago You’d Have Made 18% – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Who Has Been Buying Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 30, 2019.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $649,992 activity. HAGOOD D MAYBANK bought $149,998 worth of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) on Wednesday, March 13. $499,994 worth of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) was bought by BENNETT JAMES A.

Among 5 analysts covering Dominion Resources (NYSE:D), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Dominion Resources has $84 highest and $76 lowest target. $79.60’s average target is 3.31% above currents $77.05 stock price. Dominion Resources had 12 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral” on Friday, April 12. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, March 18 by Wolfe Research. Mizuho initiated it with “Hold” rating and $76 target in Monday, March 11 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Wednesday, August 7. The stock has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, March 20.