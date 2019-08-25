Bourgeon Capital Management Has Raised Position in Cvs Health (CVS) by $1.03 Million; Virtu Financial Maintains Holding in Red Hat (RHT)

Virtu Financial Llc increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 137.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virtu Financial Llc bought 4,523 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 7,802 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43M, up from 3,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virtu Financial Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 28/03/2018 – Red Hat to Stay in Bond Market Despite Plans to Repatriate Offshore Cash; 22/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $179 FROM $148; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat Drives Hybrid Cloud-Native Services with CoreOS, Red Hat OpenShift Integration; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $3.34, REV VIEW $3.37 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – Using OpenShift on OpenStack, Red Hat Customers Power Infrastructure and Application Modernization; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT 4Q ADJ EPS 91C, EST. 81C; 22/05/2018 – Red Hat Helps Power Tata Communications’ IZO™ Private Cloud with OpenShift and OpenStack; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC – SEES FY 2019 OPERATING CASH FLOW TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.035 BLN TO $1.045 BLN; 08/05/2018 – Netronome Announces In-Box Support and Certification for its Agilio® SmartNlCs in Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.5; 07/05/2018 – Leading Solutions Providers Turn to Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform to Drive Customer Innovation

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 34.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc bought 19,454 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The hedge fund held 75,454 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.07 million, up from 56,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.92% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $60.24. About 9.36 million shares traded or 9.39% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Pharmacy Services Revenue Rose 3.2% to $32.2B; 04/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH – WILL BE INITIATING CLINICAL TRIAL TO DEMONSTRATE SAFETY & EFFICACY OF NEW HOME HEMODIALYSIS DEVICE; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health Names Marc-David Munk, MD, MPH, MHCM, as Chief Medical Officer of MinuteClinic and Associate Chief Medical Officer o; 23/04/2018 – Glenview’s Robbins says talk of Amazon’s entering pharma is overblown; 05/04/2018 – CVS Health Kept Drug Price Growth Nearly Flat and Improved Medication Adherence for PBM Clients in 2017; 03/05/2018 – The Justice Department will also review CVS Health’s bid for Aetna; 13/04/2018 – MEDIA-CVS MinuteClinics hires new chief medical officer in the midst of buying Aetna – CNBC; 28/03/2018 – Walgreens retail sales decline overshadows pharmacy business strength; 16/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES KEVIN HOURICAN AS PRESIDENT OF CVS PHARMACY; 11/04/2018 – CVS Launches Program Aimed At Tackling High Cost Of Medication — MarketWatch

Virtu Financial Llc, which manages about $1.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE) by 35,502 shares to 9,404 shares, valued at $549,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 24,356 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,915 shares, and cut its stake in Aptargroup Inc (NYSE:ATR).

More notable recent Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Amazon in Slow 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Red Hat, Inc. (RHT) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Red Hat reports mixed Q4 – Seeking Alpha” on March 25, 2019. More interesting news about Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Guess Which Stocks Warren Buffett Bought: 2nd-Quarter Contest – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Raises Stakes in Amazon (AMZN), Bank of America (BAC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Usa) stated it has 5,000 shares or 2.45% of all its holdings. Moreover, Arrow Corp has 0.17% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 4,110 shares. Cibc Markets Corporation has invested 0.15% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Schroder Inv Mgmt Group has 3,213 shares. Scotia Cap has 1,237 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fjarde Ap holds 0.12% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) or 53,088 shares. Gabelli Funds Lc holds 0.62% or 538,499 shares in its portfolio. 9,503 are owned by Hudson Valley Inv Advsrs Incorporated Adv. Champlain Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 403,955 shares or 0.64% of its portfolio. 51,154 were reported by Tudor Corporation Et Al. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated stated it has 0% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). New York State Common Retirement Fund, a New York-based fund reported 341,950 shares. Morgan Dempsey Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 258 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Trust Of Toledo Na Oh has 5,249 shares. Virtu Fincl Lc reported 7,802 shares stake.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.68 million activity. 4,000 CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares with value of $233,080 were bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J. DORMAN DAVID W bought $506,016 worth of stock or 9,600 shares. $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares were bought by BROWN C DAVID II.

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $244.47M and $170.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Forty Seven Inc by 71,677 shares to 362,633 shares, valued at $5.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; CVS Health Earnings Beat Views – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) Is Yielding 3.7% – But Is It A Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CVS Health Corp.: How Unfair – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “CVS Health Corporation Announces Pricing of Maximum Tender Offers – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 21, 2019.