Bourgeon Capital Management Has Lowered Visa Class A (V) Holding by $885,068; Valuation Rose; Timucuan Asset Management Raised Its Hd Supply Holdings (HDS) Holding by $35.77 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Timucuan Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Hd Supply Holdings Inc (HDS) by 36.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc bought 894,230 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% . The hedge fund held 3.34M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $134.68M, up from 2.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Hd Supply Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $39.04. About 1.14M shares traded. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has declined 6.47% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.47% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O FY SHR VIEW $2.88, REV VIEW $5.44 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – DJ HD Supply Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HDS); 19/04/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS- ON APRIL 18, BOARD ACCEPTED BETSY S. ATKINS’S RESIGNATION AND REDUCED SIZE OF BOARD FROM 9 TO 8 EFFECTIVE WITH HER RESIGNATION; 14/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $44; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC – PRELIMINARY NET SALES IN FEB 2018 WERE ABOUT $391 MLN; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $5.76 BLN TO $5.91 BLN; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.99-Adj EPS $3.21; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees 1Q Adj EPS 60c-Adj EPS 66c; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrds HD Supply Inc. To ‘BB+’; Otlk Stbl; 25/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: HD Supply Recalls Ceiling Fans Due to Impact Hazard (Recall Alert)

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc Class A (V) by 14.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc sold 5,116 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 30,664 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.32 million, down from 35,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $389.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $174.06. About 12.81M shares traded or 90.08% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK Day Ahead: German GDP and ZEW; British labour data; Vodafone results; 17/04/2018 – Zlatan lbrahimović Joins Visa Ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™; 06/03/2018 – BRIDG APPOINTS ERIK BRUE AS CHIEF DATA OFFICER; 07/05/2018 – PENCE CALLS ON OTHER COUNTRIES TO TAKE STEPS AGAINST VENEZUELA, INCLUDING VISA RESTRICTIONS FOR LEADERS, EFFORTS TO STOP MONEY LAUNDERING AND ACTION TO HOLD MADURO ACCOUNTABLE; 18/04/2018 – Op-Ed Contributor: Fixing the `Involuntary Housewife Visa’; 24/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances:; 09/04/2018 – CHILE TO CREATE SPECIAL ONE-YEAR VISA FOR VENEZUELANS: PINERA; 25/04/2018 – Visa’s Profit Rises Sixfold as Card Spending Growth Continues; 21/05/2018 – U.K. GOVT WON’T COMMENT ON SPECIFIC CASE OF ABRAMOVICH VISA; 10/05/2018 – Visa Returns Zlatan Ibrahimović to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 27 investors sold HDS shares while 104 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 158.66 million shares or 2.23% more from 155.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Earnest Partners Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) for 108 shares. Reilly Financial Advsrs Ltd holds 0% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) or 100 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Bbt Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 20,601 shares. Pennsylvania accumulated 22,500 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Lpl Financial Lc reported 25,633 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fjarde Ap has invested 0.03% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Gsa Capital Ptnrs Llp accumulated 17,129 shares. State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 15,700 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holdg Sa holds 54,231 shares. Davenport Limited reported 15,735 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.02% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) for 45,505 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc owns 1,215 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hightower Advsr Limited Liability stated it has 19,987 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Com has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS).

More notable recent HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Should Value Investors Buy HD Supply (HDS) Stock? – Nasdaq” on May 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “HD Supply Holdings Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “HD Supply (HDS) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “HD Supply -7% after lowering outlook – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Read This Before Selling HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) Shares – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $244.47 million and $172.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co Reit (NYSE:WY) by 60,905 shares to 212,636 shares, valued at $5.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20B for 30.43 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Load Up On Visa – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Visa: Comparable Valuation – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Visa closes on Verifi deal – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Livetradingnews.com and their article: “Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Racks Up Fintech Investments in 2019 – Live Trading News” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Visa’s Verifi deal lands FTC approval – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zeke Capital Advsr Limited owns 91,687 shares. Comerica Commercial Bank has 0.78% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 543,186 shares. Of Virginia Va accumulated 2.03% or 90,379 shares. Camarda Financial Ltd Llc has invested 0.22% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Mariner Limited Liability Corp, Kansas-based fund reported 563,705 shares. Kbc Group Nv accumulated 927,044 shares. Private Asset invested 3.51% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Sfmg Ltd Liability holds 6,264 shares. One Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has 2,131 shares. Strategic Wealth Limited Com owns 0.56% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 42,628 shares. Main Street Research Limited Liability Company holds 2.59% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 66,215 shares. Archon Ptnrs Limited Liability Co reported 101,560 shares. 40,373 are owned by Donaldson Capital Mgmt Limited Com. Greystone Managed Invs Inc reported 0.69% stake. M holds 1.35% or 22,987 shares.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.