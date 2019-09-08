Bourgeon Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding in Palo Alto Networks (PANW) by $2.28 Million as Shares Declined; Valley National Advisers Raised Its Capital One Finl (COF) Holding by $510,624 as Share Value Declined

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks (PANW) by 36.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc sold 9,420 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The hedge fund held 16,616 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.04 million, down from 26,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $3.87 during the last trading session, reaching $215.92. About 2.54M shares traded or 89.78% up from the average. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 22/05/2018 – Demisto Announces Its Enterprise App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 22/05/2018 – Mist Announces New AI-Driven Wireless LAN for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC – DEAL FOR $300 MLN; 14/03/2018 – In Memory of Dr. Jennifer Gonzales Shushereba, Palo Alto University’s Alumnus; 26/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS CLOSES PURCHASE OF EVIDENT.IO; 16/05/2018 – OPAQ Networks to Co-Present Session with Channel Partner on Security-as-a-Service at Palo Alto lgnite ‘18 USA; 24/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST CUTS PALO VERDE 2 REACTOR TO 0% FROM 100%: NRC; 24/05/2018 – PALO VERDE 2 EXPECTED BACK ON LINE THIS WEEKEND: OPERATOR; 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE SAYS IT IS PARTICULARLY CONCERNING THAT UKRAINIAN CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE APPEARS TO BE TARGET OF POSSIBLE ATTACK; 02/04/2018 – USGS: M 2.5 – 2km SSW of Palo Cedro, CA

Valley National Advisers Inc increased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (COF) by 19.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valley National Advisers Inc bought 6,304 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 39,035 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.19M, up from 32,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $88.19. About 1.54M shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 15/03/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL — FEBRUARY AUTO NET CHARGE-OFFS RATE 1.39 PCT VS 2.01 PCT IN JANUARY; 09/03/2018 – IN JUNE, FED TOLD CAPITAL ONE TO RESUBMIT ITS PLAN; 05/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP COF.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $115; 08/05/2018 – Capital One Announces Sale of Approximately $17 billion of Mortgages to DLJ Mortgage Capital, Inc., a subsidiary of Credit Suisse AG; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q-End Credit Card Loans Decreased 6% to $107.6B; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL – 30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR AUTO 5.15 PCT AT MARCH END VS 5.59 PCT AT FEB END; 23/05/2018 – Capital One Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 05/03/2018 StarBusinessClub: Amazon in talks with JPMorgan, Capital One over chequing accounts; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL – MARCH AUTO NET CHARGE-OFFS RATE 1.19 PCT VS 1.39 PCT IN FEBRUARY; 29/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUALWEIGHT

More notable recent Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Palo Alto -6% on sales exec departure – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “10 Stocks To Watch For September 5, 2019 – Benzinga” published on September 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “8 Stocks To Watch For September 4, 2019 – Benzinga” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “PANW removed from Best Ideas list – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “PANW -9% after beats, $75M acquisition – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.16% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Tudor Invest Et Al holds 32,274 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Dubuque Retail Bank And Trust reported 515 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Vanguard Group Inc holds 0.08% or 8.16M shares in its portfolio. California-based American Money Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.43% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Oak Assoc Limited Oh reported 0.08% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Jennison Assocs Limited Liability invested in 0.07% or 306,680 shares. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Limited Company holds 0.23% or 4,332 shares. Fred Alger Mgmt Inc owns 0.23% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 232,710 shares. Arcadia Investment Management Corporation Mi invested in 2.65% or 37,785 shares. Gamco Incorporated Et Al, a New York-based fund reported 10,334 shares. Heritage Investors holds 0.85% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) or 58,695 shares. Ftb Advisors reported 175 shares.

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $244.47M and $170.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 19,454 shares to 75,454 shares, valued at $4.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 35,869 shares in the quarter, for a total of 107,910 shares, and has risen its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM).

Valley National Advisers Inc, which manages about $555.94 million and $349.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 3,348 shares to 7,701 shares, valued at $999,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 8,511 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,577 shares, and cut its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 53 investors sold COF shares while 274 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 402.66 million shares or 2.48% less from 412.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Somerset Tru stated it has 0.93% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Reilly Fincl Advisors Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0.15% stake. 4,748 are held by Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland). Willingdon Wealth holds 0% or 2 shares in its portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owns 9,731 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Prio Wealth Partnership holds 0.63% or 163,226 shares in its portfolio. Pitcairn holds 7,779 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. 13,286 are held by At Bancorporation. Bp Public Lc owns 50,000 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. New York State Teachers Retirement System owns 0.16% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 793,426 shares. Voya Inv Ltd Liability Corp has 0.05% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 280,778 shares. M&R Cap Management owns 200 shares. Amer Assets Invest Mgmt Limited invested in 78,670 shares. Advisory Alpha Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF).