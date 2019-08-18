Bourgeon Capital Management Has Lowered Danaher (DHR) Stake by $980,760; Stock Rose; As Expedia Group (EXPE) Market Valuation Rose, Js Capital Management Boosted Stake by $19.68 Million

Js Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) by 81.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Js Capital Management Llc bought 165,366 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The hedge fund held 367,366 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.72M, up from 202,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Js Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Expedia Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $128.6. About 1.07 million shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 1.54% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 26/03/2018 – Rubicon Certified as a Great Place to Work®; 07/03/2018 – LEXEA:COURTNEE CHUN ELECTED TO EXPE BRD PURSUANT TO HOLDER PACT; 13/04/2018 – Calamos Adds Humana, Exits Expedia, Cuts Wells Fargo: 13F; 23/05/2018 – Expedia Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 5; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC – QTRLY GROSS BOOKINGS, INCLUDING HOMEAWAY, INCREASED $3.6 BILLION OR 15% YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO $27.2 BILLION; 26/04/2018 – Expedia takes off after earnings; 20/03/2018 – AXP: EXPEDIA SAYS SOME CUSTOMERS MAY BE EXPOSED TO CYBER ATTACK; 26/04/2018 – EU moves to regulate tech giants’ business practices; 04/04/2018 – Expedia Group reaches an agreement to offer Air France KLM flights without GDS surcharge; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns Aaa underlying; Aa1 enhanced to Bellevue S.D. 405 (King County), WA’s GO bonds

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Danaher Corp (DHR) by 11.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc sold 7,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The hedge fund held 55,879 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.38M, down from 63,309 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Danaher Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.30% or $3.16 during the last trading session, reaching $140.35. About 1.99 million shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500.

Analysts await Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.15 EPS, up 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. DHR’s profit will be $824.98 million for 30.51 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual EPS reported by Danaher Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.36% negative EPS growth.

