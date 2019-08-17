Bourgeon Capital Management Has Lifted Its Schlumberger LTD F (SLB) Stake; Simpson Manufacturing Company (SSD) Shorts Lowered By 2.36%

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc increased Schlumberger Ltd F (SLB) stake by 19.79% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc acquired 13,927 shares as Schlumberger Ltd F (SLB)’s stock declined 3.38%. The Bourgeon Capital Management Llc holds 84,292 shares with $3.67M value, up from 70,365 last quarter. Schlumberger Ltd F now has $45.25 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.38% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $32.72. About 13.56 million shares traded or 33.44% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 21/05/2018 – Energy Voice: Exclusive: Bonuses slashed at Schlumberger as `pricing pressure’ continues – #OOTT; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV SAYS INVESTMENT LEVEL IN INTERNATIONAL MARKET NOT SUFFICIENT – CONF CALL; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO PAAL KIBSGAARD COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – PRODUCTION CHALLENGES IN US SHALE EMERGING THAT ARE LINKED TO POTENTIAL LOWER PRODUCTION OF STEP-OUT DRILLING FROM TIER 1 ACREAGE; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT RECOMMENDS SCHLUMBERGER BUYING 25% EDC STAKE: TASS; 29/05/2018 – Schlumberger Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS GLOBAL OIL MARKET IS UNBALANCED, INVESTMENT LEVELS ‘TOO LOW’ TO MEET MEDIUM-TERM DEMAND REQUIREMENTS; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG unwinds joint venture with Schlumberger; 05/03/2018 YPF: FULL DEVELOPMENT OF SCHLUMBERGER SHALE JV PILOT BY YR END; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY HAS A CRITICAL MASS NEEDED TO SERVE ‘ANY CUSTOMERS IN ANY MARKETS’

Simpson Manufacturing Company Inc (NYSE:SSD) had a decrease of 2.36% in short interest. SSD’s SI was 1.43 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 2.36% from 1.47M shares previously. With 208,100 avg volume, 7 days are for Simpson Manufacturing Company Inc (NYSE:SSD)’s short sellers to cover SSD’s short positions. The SI to Simpson Manufacturing Company Inc’s float is 3.6%. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $63.39. About 153,211 shares traded. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) has risen 2.93% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.93% the S&P500. Some Historical SSD News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SSD); 24/04/2018 – Simpson Short-Interest Ratio Rises 39% to 12 Days; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Simpson; 30/04/2018 – SIMPSON 1Q EPS 54C, EST. 48C; 17/04/2018 Simpson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Simpson Manufacturing 1Q EPS 54c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 21 investors sold Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. shares while 70 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 38.99 million shares or 1.28% less from 39.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Grp Limited Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD). 111,116 are held by Pnc Fincl Services Group Inc. Fifth Third Comml Bank has 162 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Geode Management Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD). Invesco Ltd owns 70,123 shares. Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% or 7,298 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) for 324,512 shares. Captrust Finance Advsrs owns 879 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ny accumulated 19,046 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership holds 182,319 shares. 9,839 were reported by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 63,466 shares. Paloma Partners Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 10,086 shares. Schroder Inv Mgmt Gru has invested 0.01% in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD). Amp Invsts Limited accumulated 6,580 shares or 0% of the stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, makes, and sells building construction products. The company has market cap of $2.83 billion. The firm offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications. It has a 24.22 P/E ratio. It also provides wood shrinkage compensating devices; ornamental product line; cold formed steel connections; structural screws for wood, metal, and composite decking applications; and mechanical anchors for use in hollow wall conditions and for overhead applications.

Among 6 analysts covering Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Schlumberger has $55 highest and $4100 lowest target. $49.17’s average target is 50.28% above currents $32.72 stock price. Schlumberger had 12 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies downgraded Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) on Friday, March 15 to “Hold” rating. The stock of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, April 9. JP Morgan maintained the shares of SLB in report on Monday, July 22 with “Neutral” rating. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $5000 target in Friday, June 7 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carnegie Cap Asset Limited Com reported 0.03% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Us Bancshares De owns 1.33M shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement System stated it has 0.15% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Merriman Wealth Management Lc owns 5,336 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.34% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Synovus holds 46,426 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Hartford Management Inc holds 2,655 shares. Hudock Gru Ltd Llc reported 750 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 1.26M shares or 0% of the stock. 42,965 are held by Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Liability. Colony Group Limited Com holds 0.02% or 12,746 shares in its portfolio. Cobblestone Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company Ny owns 8,685 shares. Legacy Capital Prtn holds 21,843 shares. Japan-based Daiwa Group Inc has invested 0.02% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Atlanta Capital Mngmt L L C holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 52,541 shares.

