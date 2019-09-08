Bourgeon Capital Management Has Lifted Its Anadarko Petroleum (APC) Holding by $405,000; Fairfield Bush & Company Has Trimmed Holding in Ibm (IBM) as Stock Value Rose

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Anadarko Petroleum (APC) by 84.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc bought 9,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The hedge fund held 19,670 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $895,000, up from 10,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Anadarko Petroleum for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 24.21M shares traded or 177.24% up from the average. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 04/04/2018 – Midstates Petroleum Announces Agreement for Sale of Anadarko Basin Producing Properties for $58 Million; 29/05/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum CDS Widens 9 Bps, Most in 3 Months; 02/05/2018 – ANADARKO ‘MOTIVATED’ TO ADD MORE BUYBACKS IF CASH FLOWS PERSIST; 01/05/2018 – ANADARKO 1Q EPS 22C; 21/05/2018 – ANADARKO NAMES MITCHELL INGRAM EVP,INTL DEEPWATER & EXPLORATION; 13/04/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP APC.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $74; 15/03/2018 – Anadarko Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Colombia jumps into Latam oil auction wave, to award blocks in April; 27/03/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM APC.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE AL WALKER SEES SERVICE COSTS RISING 10-15 PERCENT IN DELAWARE PORTION OF PERMIAN BASIN THIS YEAR; 20/04/2018 – DJ Anadarko Petroleum Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APC)

Fairfield Bush & Company decreased its stake in Ibm Corp (IBM) by 34.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairfield Bush & Company sold 4,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 7,975 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13 million, down from 12,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairfield Bush & Company who had been investing in Ibm Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $140.57. About 2.58M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 09/03/2018 – IBM Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – Help from MasterCard and IBM on EU data rules; 11/04/2018 – Bombora Named to List of Top SaaS Companies Following Customer, Staff and Revenue Growth; 16/04/2018 – UNISYS’S NEWFIELD FORMERLY DIRECTOR OF MSS FOR IBM; 10/04/2018 – McAfee, IBM Security Extend Partnership With Key Areas of Product Integrations; 27/03/2018 – Tech companies, like Amazon, Apple and IBM, all cover the surgery; 23/05/2018 – IBM announces new hiring in France as CEOs meet Macron; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Net $1.68B; 08/03/2018 – WhiteSource Recognized for Rapid Growth in 2017, Breaking Top 30 on List of Top 1000 SaaS Companies Worldwide; 22/05/2018 – WhiteSource Launches Next-generation Software Composition Analysis Technology for Prioritizing Open Source Security Alerts

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fcg Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2,581 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag invested in 0.36% or 4.32 million shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Limited Liability Corp has 495,051 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd holds 0.03% or 36,002 shares in its portfolio. Karpas Strategies Lc holds 0.17% or 2,815 shares in its portfolio. Pettee Investors holds 1.18% or 13,227 shares in its portfolio. Community Financial Services Gp Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.15% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Associated Banc reported 32,565 shares stake. Linscomb & Williams Inc owns 24,925 shares. 15,619 were reported by Orca Invest Limited Company. Aperio Limited Liability owns 509,733 shares. Fjarde Ap owns 277,984 shares. 18,737 were reported by Dumont & Blake Ltd. Archford Cap Strategies Lc invested 0.59% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Swedbank accumulated 0.94% or 1.40 million shares.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.70 earnings per share, down 21.05% or $0.72 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.30B for 13.02 P/E if the $2.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.83% negative EPS growth.

