Bourgeon Capital Management Has Lifted Cvs Health (CVS) Stake By $2.14 Million; Berkshire Hathaway Has Raised Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding By $102.22 Million

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc increased Cvs Health Corp (CVS) stake by 52.61% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc acquired 39,700 shares as Cvs Health Corp (CVS)’s stock declined 2.55%. The Bourgeon Capital Management Llc holds 115,154 shares with $6.28 million value, up from 75,454 last quarter. Cvs Health Corp now has $82.56B valuation. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $63.48. About 4.55 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 28/03/2018 – GOTTLIEB SAYS BIOSIMILARS MARKET WILL BE “SLOW BUILD”, BIGGEST IMPEDIMENT IS MARKET ACCESS; 28/03/2018 – Walgreens retail sales decline overshadows pharmacy business strength; 13/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH HOLDERS APPROVE AETNA PURCHASE; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades CVS Health To ‘BBB’; Debt Rated ‘BBB’; 20/04/2018 – CVS Pharmacy Offering Hepatitis A Vaccine to Kentuckians Following an Increase in Confirmed Cases of the Virus; 20/03/2018 – CVS to Hire Former Eli Lilly Finance Chief to Run Pharmacy Benefit Business; 02/05/2018 – CVS: Moving Forward on Regulatory, Integration Planning Fronts on Aetna Deal; 07/03/2018 – CVS’s Mega-Bond Deal Isn’t Reviving Corporates: Markets Live; 04/04/2018 – CVS TO INITIATE TRIAL TO SHOW EFFICACY OF HEMODIALYSIS DEVICE; 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders approve merger

Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 11.17% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 54,000 shares as Amazon Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Berkshire Hathaway Inc holds 537,300 shares with $1.02B value, up from 483,300 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc now has $901.54 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.81% or $14.71 during the last trading session, reaching $1822.55. About 2.03 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 05/04/2018 – Home Furn News: Reports: Amazon, Walmart Courting Leading Indian E-Tailer; 30/04/2018 – Fitch Expects Amazon to Primarily Use Newly Announced $7 B Comml Paper Program to Address Seasonal Working Cap Swings; 19/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos’ belief in the power of training and educating employees is reflected in one of the company’s biggest employee initiatives – career choice. via @CNBCMakeIt; 20/03/2018 – Financial Post: Amazon considering buying some U.S. Toys ‘R’ Us stores; 04/04/2018 – Aging U.S. warehouses unfit to handle Amazon and e-commerce boom; 28/03/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SAYS TRUMP IS ALWAYS LOOKING FOR A LEVEL PLAYING FIELD, NOT ANNOUNCING POLICY CHANGES REGARDING AMAZON; 04/04/2018 – FLIPKART BOARD SAID TO HAVE GIVEN NOD TO ENGAGE W/ AMAZON: TOI; 14/03/2018 – Walmart expands home delivery in fight with Amazon; 25/04/2018 – Amazon is releasing a new Alexa gadget specifically geared toward kids Another Alexa device for another use case; 13/03/2018 – Cigna Launches ‘Answers by Cigna’ Skill for Amazon Alexa

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas has invested 0.04% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). South Dakota Council owns 234,290 shares. Seizert Capital Limited Liability Com holds 1.29% or 482,119 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.35% or 836,532 shares in its portfolio. Tradewinds Mngmt Lc has invested 0.09% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Groesbeck Investment Mngmt Corp Nj owns 42,027 shares. Cap Advsrs Incorporated Ok holds 7,662 shares. Jane Street Gp Ltd holds 94,908 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Hourglass Limited Company holds 8,153 shares. Cardinal Management Inc accumulated 242,635 shares or 1.32% of the stock. Cacti Asset Ltd Llc holds 1.99% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 471,521 shares. Concorde Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Lodestar Inv Counsel Limited Liability Il holds 12,400 shares. Holderness Invs accumulated 4,628 shares. Gradient Invests Ltd Liability has 0% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Among 6 analysts covering CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. CVS Health has $9100 highest and $58 lowest target. $73.50’s average target is 15.78% above currents $63.48 stock price. CVS Health had 13 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Thursday, April 18 with “Strong Buy” rating. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, August 27 by Cowen & Co. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Thursday, May 2. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Monday, April 29.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ckw Finance accumulated 1 shares. Curbstone Financial Mgmt reported 2,612 shares. Wetherby Asset Management holds 1.76% or 8,473 shares in its portfolio. Graybill Bartz And Associate Limited reported 135 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 927,700 shares. Moreover, Optimum Inv Advisors has 1.48% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,416 shares. Doliver Advsr Limited Partnership owns 1,046 shares or 0.78% of their US portfolio. Rwc Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership holds 5.72% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 68,915 shares. Ballentine Prns Lc invested in 2,730 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Matrix Asset Inc New York invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Boyd Watterson Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation Oh accumulated 409 shares. Korea Corp, a Korea-based fund reported 331,396 shares. Vestor Limited Liability Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 1,421 shares. Old West Invest Mgmt Limited owns 250 shares. 3.49M were reported by Bankshares Of America De.

Among 7 analysts covering Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon has $260000 highest and $1965 lowest target. $2273.13’s average target is 24.72% above currents $1822.55 stock price. Amazon had 13 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, September 3 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by DA Davidson on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy”. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $2100 target in Tuesday, March 19 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 26 by Cowen & Co. The rating was reinitiated by M Partners with “Buy” on Friday, August 2.

