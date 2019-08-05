Bourgeon Capital Management Has Lifted By $1.86 Million Its Eaton Plc F (ETN) Position; THERAMED HEALTH CORPORATION ORDINARY SHA (EVAHF) Shorts Decreased By 87.24%

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc increased Eaton Corp Plc F (ETN) stake by 40.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc acquired 23,190 shares as Eaton Corp Plc F (ETN)’s stock rose 0.34%. The Bourgeon Capital Management Llc holds 80,365 shares with $6.47 million value, up from 57,175 last quarter. Eaton Corp Plc F now has $32.71 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.79% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $77.88. About 582,875 shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 01/05/2018 – EATON BOOSTS FORECAST; 22/03/2018 – CDOT: US 85 Resurfacing from Eaton to Ault Project Team to Host Open House March 28; 22/03/2018 – CDOT: US 85 Resurfacing from Eaton to Ault Project Team to Host Open House March 28 Mar 22, 2018; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse for Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 09/05/2018 – FORD SAYS ITS BUSINESS ACCOUNTS FOR ‘LESS THAN A THIRD’ OF VOLUME OF OUTPUT FROM MERIDIAN MAGNESIUM PLANT IN EATON RAPIDS, MICHIGAN; 08/05/2018 – Eaton Named Among America’s Best Employers by Forbes; 01/05/2018 – EATON CORP 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $1.10; 20/03/2018 – 2017-2021 Automotive Coolant Hose Global Market Report – Key Vendors Are Continental, Eaton, Gates, Sumitomo Riko, and Toyoda Gosei Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/05/2018 – Eaton to Participate in the Electrical Products Group Conference May 21, 2018; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse® for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic

THERAMED HEALTH CORPORATION ORDINARY SHA (OTCMKTS:EVAHF) had a decrease of 87.24% in short interest. EVAHF’s SI was 9,900 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 87.24% from 77,600 shares previously. With 112,800 avg volume, 0 days are for THERAMED HEALTH CORPORATION ORDINARY SHA (OTCMKTS:EVAHF)’s short sellers to cover EVAHF’s short positions. The stock decreased 8.26% or $0.0018 during the last trading session, reaching $0.02. About 1,242 shares traded. Theramed Health Corporation (OTCMKTS:EVAHF) has 0.00% since August 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 5 analysts covering Eaton (NYSE:ETN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Eaton had 10 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Monday, March 25. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Monday, March 4. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, March 12. The stock of Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Credit Suisse. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $90 target in Monday, March 4 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) on Wednesday, July 31 with “Equal-Weight” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold ETN shares while 281 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 316.81 million shares or 2.22% less from 323.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Invs Commerce invested 0.03% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Ajo Limited Partnership holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 119,308 shares. Lenox Wealth reported 300 shares. Wolverine Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.02% or 20,000 shares. Pnc Fincl Services Group Incorporated invested in 0.07% or 889,296 shares. Davis Selected Advisers holds 444,340 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 130,914 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Bokf Na, a Oklahoma-based fund reported 41,392 shares. Moreover, Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.04% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 79,959 shares. Bridgewater Limited Partnership invested in 24,909 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 1,544 are owned by Sandy Spring Fincl Bank. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Limited Liability Partnership Ma invested in 0% or 1,805 shares. Anchor Bolt Capital Ltd Partnership holds 0.84% or 107,212 shares. Hanson & Doremus Mgmt stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). 4,768 are owned by Allen Mgmt Lc.

Theramed Health Corporation operates as a technology firm that provides automated biomedical care online services for common health problems. The company has market cap of $2.19 million. It provides FAST , a medical device, which monitors blood pressure, as well as enables physiologically interactive health apps used in testing, tracking, and treating common health conditions. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers EPIC (Electro-Physiologically Interactive Computing system), an online system.