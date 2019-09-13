Bourgeon Capital Management Has Increased Stake in Fluor Corp. (New) (FLR) as Stock Declined; Commerce Bank Has Lowered Cintas (CTAS) Holding by $409,773

Commerce Bank decreased its stake in Cintas Corp (CTAS) by 7.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerce Bank sold 1,729 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.54% . The institutional investor held 20,819 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.94M, down from 22,548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerce Bank who had been investing in Cintas Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $246.51. About 611,629 shares traded or 6.75% up from the average. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 28.47% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 26/04/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Angola, IN with Highest Safety Designation; 22/05/2018 – Cintas App Helps Memorial Day Travelers Avoid ‘Spotty Potties’; 27/03/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Cintas Corporation – 05/31/2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Cintas Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTAS); 03/05/2018 – Cincinnati Custodian Sweeps Up National Cintas Janitor of the Year Title; 08/05/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Kansas City, KS with Highest Safety Designation; 12/04/2018 – One Week Left to Vote in 2018 Cintas Janitor of the Year Contest; 19/03/2018 – Cintas Introduces Top 10 Finalists in Fifth Annual Nationwide Janitor of the Year Contest; 13/03/2018 Cintas Canada Seeks Washrooms that Wow for the Annual Canada’s Best Restroom Contest®; 21/05/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Boston, MA with Highest Safety Designation

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Fluor Corp. (New) (FLR) by 140.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc bought 13,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.96% . The hedge fund held 22,950 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $773,000, up from 9,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fluor Corp. (New) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.92% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $21.83. About 2.98M shares traded or 18.23% up from the average. Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) has declined 35.89% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.89% the S&P500. Some Historical FLR News: 03/05/2018 – Fluor 1Q Rev $4.82B; 30/05/2018 – FLUOR OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 15/03/2018 – France considers developing mini nuclear reactors, eyes cost; 27/03/2018 – Fluor Awarded Front-End Engineering and Design and Project Management Consultancy Contract for Phosphoric Acid Production Facility in Egypt; 27/03/2018 – FLUOR GETS CONTRACT FROM ENPPI; 18/04/2018 – Fluor Awarded Contract for Marathon Petroleum’s STAR Program at Galveston Bay Refinery; 03/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP FLR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.30 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/05/2018 – Fluor Declares Dividend of 21c; 30/04/2018 – Stork Awarded Shell Southern North Sea Technical Support Contract; 09/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP FLR.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES TO BUY FROM UNDERPERFORM – TRADERS

Commerce Bank, which manages about $8.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 2,372 shares to 39,716 shares, valued at $5.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 14,507 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,399 shares, and has risen its stake in United Airlines Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL).

Analysts await Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $2.14 earnings per share, up 10.88% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.93 per share. CTAS’s profit will be $219.76M for 28.80 P/E if the $2.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by Cintas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.32, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold CTAS shares while 192 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 67.47 million shares or 0.91% less from 68.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kentucky Retirement reported 3,945 shares. Alkeon Capital Ltd Co has 274,602 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Leonard Green And Limited Partnership stated it has 20,000 shares or 0.74% of all its holdings. Motco reported 61 shares. Fiera Cap stated it has 2,196 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System has 4,973 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Canandaigua Bancshares holds 1,518 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. South Dakota Council has 6,116 shares. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans invested 0% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Transamerica Financial Advisors invested in 0.03% or 608 shares. Tennessee-based Delta Asset Management Ltd Tn has invested 0% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Logan Mngmt holds 52,626 shares or 0.73% of its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.14% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Trustmark Retail Bank Department accumulated 4,864 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Ins Fund accumulated 0.08% or 1,766 shares.

