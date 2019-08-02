Bourgeon Capital Management Has Decreased Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Stake as Share Price Declined; Grandfield & Dodd Lifted Gilead Sciences (GILD) Holding by $388,050

Grandfield & Dodd Llc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 3.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandfield & Dodd Llc bought 5,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 157,400 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.23M, up from 151,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandfield & Dodd Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $64.75. About 537,728 shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 09/03/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Rise 5%, HIV Combo Pills Gain 5%; 23/03/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Gains CHMP Positive Opinion for Juluca (dolutegravir/rilpivirine) in Europe; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD, GALAPAGOS: EQUATOR ACHIEVES PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF ACR20; 18/04/2018 – ASTELLAS PHARMA INC – ASSET TRANSFER WAS COMPLETED ON APRIL 12, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Gilead Slides as Street Looks for an End to Falling Sales; 05/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences: No Patients in Biktarvy Treatment Arm Demonstrated Treatment-Emergent Resistance Through 48 Weeks; 21/05/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Receives EU Marketing Authorisation for Juluca (dolutegravir/rilpivirine), the First 2-Drug Regimen, Once-Daily, Single-Pill for the Treatment of HIV; 18/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Supreme Court weighs whether to review a whistleblower case against Gilead; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD CFO ROBIN WASHINGTON SPEAKS ON CALL; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences 1Q EPS $1.17

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks (PANW) by 36.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc sold 9,420 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The hedge fund held 16,616 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.04M, down from 26,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $223.38. About 127,737 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC – DEAL FOR $300 MLN; 22/04/2018 – DJ Palo Alto Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PANW); 17/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Earns Recommended Rating for Traps Advanced Endpoint Protection Offering in NSS Labs Report; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aaa To Palo Alto Usd’s (CA) Go Bonds (Election of 2008), Series 2018; Outlook Stable; 07/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST RAISES PALO VERDE 3 REACTOR TO 69% FROM 0%: NRC; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks to Buy Evident.io for $300M Cash; 17/04/2018 – CARL ICAHN & DARWIN DEASON SAY XEROX CAN ADD ANOTHER “POTENTIALLY SIGNIFICANT” REV STREAM BY MONETIZING ITS PALO ALTO RESEARCH CENTER; 10/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Announces Intent To Acquire Secdo; 10/04/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC – TERMS OF ACQUISITION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 16/05/2018 – Luminate Recognized as a Cool Vendor in Cloud Security by Gartner

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Payden And Rygel invested in 22,800 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 248,142 shares. Krensavage Asset Ltd Liability stated it has 558,827 shares. Comm Retail Bank holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 85,936 shares. Lafleur Godfrey Ltd Company has invested 1.33% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Ci Invests reported 4.89 million shares. Howe Rusling Inc holds 0.06% or 5,479 shares in its portfolio. Euclidean Technologies Mgmt Limited Com has invested 2.06% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 41,541 shares. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has 849,044 shares. Spark Invest Lc reported 156,300 shares. Dupont Capital reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Hikari reported 84,650 shares. Castleark Mngmt Lc stated it has 8,850 shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Lc stated it has 11,183 shares.

Analysts await Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, up 50.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.18 per share. PANW’s profit will be $25.91M for 206.83 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual earnings per share reported by Palo Alto Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 145.45% EPS growth.

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $244.47M and $170.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 19,454 shares to 75,454 shares, valued at $4.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd F (NYSE:SLB) by 13,927 shares in the quarter, for a total of 84,292 shares, and has risen its stake in Sony Corporation F Sponsored A (NYSE:SNE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ftb invested 0% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Consolidated Inv Grp Ltd Liability Company holds 28,716 shares or 3.48% of its portfolio. The United Kingdom-based Legal & General Group Public Lc has invested 0.08% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Zacks Mgmt has 1,694 shares. Harber Asset Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 46,089 shares or 3.19% of the stock. Ubs Oconnor Limited Company owns 35,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Capital Ltd invested in 0.01% or 200 shares. Community Bank & Trust Na, a New York-based fund reported 120 shares. Regentatlantic Lc invested in 0.02% or 1,063 shares. Beck Ltd Liability, a Texas-based fund reported 872 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited has 999,285 shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. Moreover, Jefferies Group Ltd Liability has 0.06% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 30,647 shares. Qs Invsts Llc holds 2,290 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Miracle Mile Advsr Limited Liability has 2,844 shares. Reilly Advisors Lc reported 1.75% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.68 million activity. MCLAUGHLIN MARK D sold $8.65M worth of stock. On Friday, February 1 ZUK NIR sold $6.53 million worth of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) or 30,000 shares.